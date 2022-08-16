Some Apple iCloud Services Experiencing Outage

Some of Apple's iCloud services are experiencing an outage at the current time, according to Apple's System Status page.



‌iCloud‌ Bookmarks and Tabs, ‌iCloud‌ Calendar, ‌iCloud‌ Contacts, iCloud Drive, ‌iCloud‌ Keychain, ‌iCloud‌ Mail, and ‌iCloud‌ Storage upgrades are having problems, as is iCloud Photos. Apple says that these services may be slow or unavailable for some users.

There is no word on when a fix might be implemented, but the issues have been ongoing since 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time. We'll update this article when the issue is resolved.