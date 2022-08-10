Disney Raising Price of Disney+ Subscription to $10.99 and Launching $7.99 Ad-Supported Tier

Disney today announced that it is increasing the cost of its ad-free Disney+ subscription by 38 percent, raising the price from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. This is the most significant price increase Disney has introduced since the 2019 launch of the service.



The price of the ad-free plan is increasing to $10.99 per month because Disney is also launching a new ad-supported tier that will be available for $7.99 per month. The price change and the new ad-supported streaming tier will go into effect on Thursday, December 8.

Disney will also increase the price of Hulu without ads by $2, so it will be $14.99 per month instead of $12.99, with that change being implemented on October 10. Hulu with ads will see a price increase too, going from $6.99 to $7.99 per month.

For current customers, the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ with ads will be $1 more expensive, going from $13.99 to $14.99. Disney will offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with adds for $12.99, and a Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle will be available for $9.99 per month. The current ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ plan will be priced at $19.99 per month.

Disney announced the pricing changes during its earnings announcement for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 [PDF] Disney+ gained a total of 14.4 million subscribers during the quarter, and the company now has more than 221 million subscribers across its streaming platforms.