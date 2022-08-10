Disney Raising Price of Disney+ Subscription to $10.99 and Launching $7.99 Ad-Supported Tier
Disney today announced that it is increasing the cost of its ad-free Disney+ subscription by 38 percent, raising the price from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. This is the most significant price increase Disney has introduced since the 2019 launch of the service.
The price of the ad-free plan is increasing to $10.99 per month because Disney is also launching a new ad-supported tier that will be available for $7.99 per month. The price change and the new ad-supported streaming tier will go into effect on Thursday, December 8.
Disney will also increase the price of Hulu without ads by $2, so it will be $14.99 per month instead of $12.99, with that change being implemented on October 10. Hulu with ads will see a price increase too, going from $6.99 to $7.99 per month.
For current customers, the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ with ads will be $1 more expensive, going from $13.99 to $14.99. Disney will offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with adds for $12.99, and a Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported bundle will be available for $9.99 per month. The current ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ plan will be priced at $19.99 per month.
Disney announced the pricing changes during its earnings announcement for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 [PDF] Disney+ gained a total of 14.4 million subscribers during the quarter, and the company now has more than 221 million subscribers across its streaming platforms.
Popular Stories
Apple has "started to record" its virtual September event, where it's expected to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new "rugged" Apple Watch model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the event, which is expected to take place in the early part of September, is already under production, implying...
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color. Most expectations about the iPhone 14 lineup's color options come from an unverified post on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this year.
Overall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ...
With the fifth beta of iOS 16, Apple has updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. The new battery indicator is available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, with the exception of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12/13 mini. It is also available on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, XS and XS Max, and...
Apple this week brought back one of the most highly requested features from iOS users since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017: the ability to see your battery percentage directly in the status bar.
Ever since the launch of the iPhone X with the notch, Apple has not allowed users to show their battery percentage directly in the status bar, forcing them to swipe down into Control Center to...
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of iOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, introducing some small but notable changes to the iOS operating system.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've rounded up everything new in the fifth beta below.
Battery Percentage in Status Bar
The battery icon in the status bar now displays the exact battery percent, a feature that ...
The camera bump on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the largest rear lens housing Apple has ever installed on its flagship smartphones, and a new photo offers a rare glimpse at just how prominent it is compared to Apple's predecessor device.
iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy (left) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max All iPhone 14 models are expected to see upgrades to the Ultra Wide camera on the...
While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to be announced in September as usual, there are several more Apple products rumored to launch later this year, including new iPad and Mac models and more.
Beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch, we've put together a list of five Apple products that are most likely to be unveiled by the end of 2022.
Second-Generation AirPods Pro
Apple...
Top Rated Comments