OWC's Ultra-Fast Portable SSD for Thunderbolt 3 Macs Now Available With Up to 4TB of Storage

OWC today announced that its ultra-fast Envoy Pro FX external storage drive is now available in a larger 4TB capacity, with pricing set at $899 in the United States. The drive was first released in early 2021 in 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.



The Envoy Pro FX is equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 port for ultra-fast data transfer speeds up to 2,800 MB/s when connected to a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 ports, including the 2016 and newer MacBook Pro, 2018 and newer MacBook Air, and many recent iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models. The drive can also be used with the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, Windows PCs, and many other devices.

With a single Thunderbolt 3 cable that connects to a Mac for data and power, IP67-rated water and dust resistance, and military-grade drop protection, the Envoy Pro FX provides a worry-free plug-and-play experience. Read our review of the Envoy Pro FX from last year for a closer look at the top-of-the-line (and expensive) portable SSD.