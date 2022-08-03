OWC's Ultra-Fast Portable SSD for Thunderbolt 3 Macs Now Available With Up to 4TB of Storage

by

OWC today announced that its ultra-fast Envoy Pro FX external storage drive is now available in a larger 4TB capacity, with pricing set at $899 in the United States. The drive was first released in early 2021 in 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.

owc envoy pro fx featured
The Envoy Pro FX is equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 port for ultra-fast data transfer speeds up to 2,800 MB/s when connected to a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 ports, including the 2016 and newer MacBook Pro, 2018 and newer MacBook Air, and many recent iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models. The drive can also be used with the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, Windows PCs, and many other devices.

With a single Thunderbolt 3 cable that connects to a Mac for data and power, IP67-rated water and dust resistance, and military-grade drop protection, the Envoy Pro FX provides a worry-free plug-and-play experience. Read our review of the Envoy Pro FX from last year for a closer look at the top-of-the-line (and expensive) portable SSD.

Tag: OWC

Top Rated Comments

BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
47 minutes ago at 08:59 am

I got a used HP MSA Storageworks SAS enclosure with 25 2.5” bays and 25 480Gb muskin chronos sata 6Gb ssd on a LSI 9260-8e 1gb controller and it is way faster while giving me the performance I need. I paid less than 1k total 2 years ago…
And nearly as portable as the OWC drive ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
canonical Avatar
canonical
50 minutes ago at 08:56 am
I have one of their Thunderblade drives - the hardware is very good. However, it ships with some required software (Softraid), and they first tell you your existing version is out of date and you must download a new version ... and when you download and install the update, it starts telling you the update has expired, and demanding money for an upgrade ... just really nuisance-ware. Based on all that hassle, I would not buy an OWC product again ... which is a pity because the design of the hardware is great. I still have not figured out how to get rid of the irritating 'upgrade me' messages that stick on my desktop everyday.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rpmurray Avatar
rpmurray
1 hour ago at 08:33 am
I bought a few of the lowest capacity (240GB) versions a while back for a project that needed speed but not high capacity. Testing showed them as pretty fast in reading but doing only half that in writing. Replaced the Aura blades inside with Samsung and things are much better.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EvilMonk Avatar
EvilMonk
46 minutes ago at 09:00 am

And nearly as portable as the OWC drive ?
It’s just a detail ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
1 hour ago at 08:33 am
Always great to see more high speed external Thunderbolt SSD storage options on the market!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

