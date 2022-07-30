Top Stories: iOS 16 Beta 4, 'Apple Watch Pro' Rumors, and More

We're probably about six weeks away from the unveiling of the iPhone 14 lineup and Apple is continuing to polish the iOS 16 update that will be released alongside the new hardware, so we're seeing a number of tweaks as it moves through the beta testing period.



This week also saw some rumors about the rugged "Apple Watch Pro" planned for launch later this year, as well as some of the prototypes Apple has been testing out for a redesigned larger iMac, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



Everything New in iOS 16 Beta 4 For Lock Screen, iMessage, and More

Apple this week released the fourth developer beta of iOS 16 with a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple also released a corresponding second public beta of iOS 16.



The latest beta contains a handful of updates to iMessage editing, Mail app, CarPlay, Lock screen notification settings, and more, so be sure to check out our recap of everything new in iOS 16 beta 4.

Apple also released the fourth developer betas and second public betas of iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 for testing.



Apple Replaces Last Remaining Intel-Made Component in M2 MacBook Air

Apple is currently in the middle of a two-year transition from Intel processors to its own custom-designed chips in Macs, and now Apple has completely ditched Intel with its latest MacBook Air.



Teardowns of the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip earlier this month revealed that Apple has replaced the last Intel-supplied component in that Mac — Thunderbolt port controllers — with its own custom solution.



Titanium 'Apple Watch Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

The larger rugged Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to launch later this year is rumored to feature a durable titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the current Apple Watch Edition.



Given that the Apple Watch Edition already has a titanium casing, it is possible that the Edition model will be discontinued, or that the new rugged Apple Watch will become the new Edition model for the Series 8 lineup.



Hands-On Comparison: Pixel 6a vs. iPhone SE

Google last week launched the Pixel 6a, a $449 budget smartphone that's designed to compete with more affordable smartphones like Apple's latest iPhone SE, which starts at $429.



We picked up a Pixel 6a to see how it measures up to the third-generation iPhone SE in terms of design, performance, and camera technology.



Five Apple Products Rumored to Switch to USB-C

While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years.



Apple now offers USB-C ports on every new Mac that it sells, along with all iPad models except the entry-level model, the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, and a handful of other products.

What's next? Here are five more Apple products rumored to switch to USB-C.



Apple Allegedly Prototyped a Redesigned 27-Inch iMac With M1 Max Chip and Black Finish

Apple allegedly prototyped at least three larger iMac models with Apple silicon chips last year, including a redesigned 27-inch iMac with a black finish and the same M1 Max chip used in the MacBook Pro.



Rumors suggest that Apple still plans to release a new larger iMac or iMac Pro, but not until 2023 or 2024, so it seems like the prototype models with M1 series of chips from last year are unlikely to be released to the public.



