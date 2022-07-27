Apple Seeds Fourth Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth betas of upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming three weeks after Apple released the third developer betas.
Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air.
iOS 16 introduces a revamped Lock Screen that offers a new level of personalization and customization through widgets, a notification redesign, and adjustable fonts and colors for the time. Multiple Lock Screens are supported, similar to watch faces, and can be associated with Focus modes.
Focus is easier to set up than before and more customizable, with Focus filters available to cut out distracting content within apps. The Messages app now features tools for editing a iMessage, unsending an iMessage, and marking messages as unread, plus it supports SharePlay, much like FaceTime.
The Mail app has improved search and tools that include undo send, schedule send, and follow up so you can get a reminder to check up on an email if you haven't gotten a response. Safari supports Shared Tab Groups and Apple is working to replace passwords with Passkeys, a more biometrically secure way to log in to accounts.
iCloud Photo Library allows users to more easily share photos with family members, and Live Text is supported in video. There's a neat new feature for lifting the subject from a background with a tap, which is part of Visual Lookup.
Dictation has improved, Maps now supports multi-stop routing, Apple Pay Later lets you split up purchase payments, and the Home app has been entirely overhauled with a new look. On the iPad, the update adds a new Stage Manager feature for more Mac-like multitasking, but it's limited to M1 iPads.
There are tons of other new features in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, with a full rundown on everything available in our dedicated roundup.
[HEADING=2]Accessibility[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Users can experience slow animations when using Zoom after leaving the Magnifier app. (93867848)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The pointer won’t behave correctly on the external display if the Assistive Touch accessibility feature is enabled. (92302190)
Workaround: Disable it while using an external display.
[HEADING=2]Airplay[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Streaming of photos and videos to Apple TV or an AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV doesn’t work if initiated from the Photos app. (93785527)
[HEADING=2]Apple ID Authentication[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: In certain cases, such as after unlocking a device from Lost Mode, an Apple ID authentication might be blocked and Apple ID services rendered nonfunctional. The user is redirected to Apple ID Settings to perform an authentication, but no authentication request is ever visible to the user. (93980441)
[HEADING=2]AVRouting[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Simulator and Mac Catalyst should be explicitly excluded from developer compilation. (93950572)
[HEADING=2]Backup[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: When the user restores from an iCloud Backup, the restore can fail repeatedly in Setup Assistant if the device restarts while there’s an in-progress restore from an iCloud Backup happening in Setup Assistant. (93466172)
[HEADING=2]CarPlay[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Wireless CarPlay can fail to connect. (95225034)
[HEADING=2]Clock[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Deleting Clock inadverently deletes Sleep Alarm. (92421164)
[HEADING=2]CloudKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Apps won’t launch in simulator. Xcode displays the error “Library not loaded:/usr/lib/swift/libswiftCloudKit.dylib.” (94331191)
* Fixed: If a collaborative app isn’t installed, the app user won’t get a prompt to download and install it. (92980177)
[HEADING=2]CoreGraphics[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* To improve security, CGImageCreate enforces parameter correctness on macOS 13 Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Passing an incorrect CGImageByteOrderInfo is no longer supported, and will result in images failing to load. (94855401)
[HEADING=2]DeviceDiscoveryExtension[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: There’s an intermittent issue with Bonjour discovery when connected to the network using Wi-Fi. (94134116)
[HEADING=2]DeviceDiscoveryUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Devices running beta 4 will not be backwards compatible with devices on previous seed releases. (95233878)
[HEADING=2]DriverKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: DriverKit drivers fail to start when hardware is plugged in. (94799311)
[HEADING=2]Emoji[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: You might not be able to select emoji modifiers when configuring an emoji wallpaper. (93095669)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The search field for the emoji Lock Screen editor is missing. (88603664)
[HEADING=2]Foundation[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Using the inflection capabilities of AttributedString(localized:…) in conjunction with a quantity won’t work for text written in the Spanish language. (93126015)
[HEADING=2]Hang Detection[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Notifications don’t appear once hang logs are available for viewing in Developer Settings. (93401353)
* Fixed: Hang logs stop being generated when a daily limit is reached. (92889082)
[HEADING=2]HealthKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Vision prescription attachments aren’t readable when restored from iCloud. (92495851)
* Fixed: New medication data shared via Health Sharing might not appear on the receiver’s device. (93208762)
[HEADING=2]Home[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Home Automations won’t convert to Shortcuts on macOS, as normally expected. (93748027)
* Fixed: If Automatic Updates for HomePod is turned off and four or more HomePods have a Software Update available, Home might quit unexpectedly on launch. (93896543)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* The device that initiates the pairing needs to use the same iCloud account as the home hub. Only the owner of a home, not an invited user, can pair Matter accessories. (76012945)
[HEADING=2]Home Screen[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: On an external display, the status bar is missing after entering the app switcher. (93211110)
* Fixed: Apps that use UIRequiresFullScreen ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/bundleresources/information_property_list/uirequiresfullscreen') and only support portrait orientation won’t display correctly on external displays. (92752442)
* Fixed: Timers won’t appear on the iPad Lock Screen. (93508904)
* Fixed: The camera and microphone indicators don’t appear when in a full-screen app and in the More Space display mode. (93761086)
* Fixed: A preview might not appear during the drag and drop of widgets, while editing a Lock Screen. (93029743)
* Fixed: The App Library can fail to appear immediately after a reboot. (90354353)
* Fixed: Lock Screen widgets aren’t displayed correctly on smaller displays when in Zoom mode. (93930880)
* Fixed: Full-screen windows with key focus can’t be resized. (93872355)
* Fixed: Some displays draw to the wrong canvas size causing pieces of the UI to be drawn off the screen. (93481462)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Camera on iPad currently only supports FaceTime when using the external display. (93877953)
[HEADING=2]iCloud[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Sharing a custom email domain with members outside your family might result in your own email address not appearing during setup. (93271837)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* After purchasing a new custom domain, it might not appear in the domain list. (94008426)
Workaround: After your purchase is completed, wait up to 5 minutes, and navigate to the Domain list. The new domain appears correctly configured.
* After purchasing a new domain and creating a custom email address, you might be offered to purchase the domain again. (93820872)
Workaround: Tap Not Now if offered to purchase again.
[HEADING=2]Location Services[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: The Location Services icon won’t display if the Status Bar Icon is toggled on in Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services. (94122277)
[HEADING=2]Mail[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: When searching for words that contain diacritics, suggestions for some languages might display apostrophes instead of accented characters. (92679833)
* Fixed: After updating to iOS & iPadOS 16 beta, it might take 24 hours or longer until search features function as expected. (61137313)
* Fixed: Searching for “me” doesn’t show suggestions for yourself or your “me” card. (93228606)
* Fixed: Pasting text into the search field and searching via Search Mail for Contact on a contact card doesn’t work in languages other than English. (93613150)
* Fixed: The High Priority Mail search suggestion isn’t available. (93266352)
* Fixed: Mail Search doesn’t offer many temporal suggestions. (93109504)
* Fixed: Send Later always offers Send Now, Send Tonight, Send Tomorrow Night, and Send Later (custom option), without the refinement to have more awareness of the current time. (86647273)
* Fixed: Remind Me messages might not show at the top of the message list until the message list is refreshed. (94046413)
* Fixed: Until indexing has finished and has extracted Rich Links and Documents, the Zero Keyword state can show “No Results Found”. (88721787)
* Fixed: Top Hits from All Mailboxes continue to show after selecting Current Mailbox. (93136581)
* Fixed: Selecting messages can result in a blank conversation view. (95262004)
* Fixed: The move folder selection UI hangs when user attempts to move with keyboard attached and multiple messages selected. (96028740)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Moving a Remind Me message to another mailbox doesn’t remove the Remind Me banner. (93671992)
[HEADING=2]MapKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: An app displaying an MKMapView in Simulator for iPhone 11 and later can crash when showing geographic areas with new 3D map data. (95335772)
[HEADING=2]Maps[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: If a user long presses on the Add Stop field in route planning, Maps quits unexpectedly. (93206703)
* Fixed: Explanatory text regarding user credit for photos submitted to the Apple Ratings & Photos might erroneously show up in Settings within Maps, even when that feature isn’t enabled or available. (93359446)
* Fixed: Share ETA isn’t sent as expected to SMS recipients. (92806604)
* Fixed: The Resume Route option under Siri Suggestions in Maps Home disappears after pausing a multistop trip. (91789671)
* Fixed: While Maps is navigating, waking the device from the Lock Screen or ending navigation can cause Maps to quit unexpectedly. (92367898)
* Fixed: Maps isn’t loading tiles and search result previews on iPads with two or three core CPUs. (94502723)
* Fixed: Certain strings for Share ETA will not be localized when sharing trip status from one user to another user. (86537613)
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* Don’t use MKMapLandscape, MKStandardMapConfigurationMapMode, [MKMapView configuration], and [MKStandardMapConfiguration showsBuildings]. Use their functional equivalents MKMapElevationStyle ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mkmapelevationstyle'), MKStandardMapConfiguration.EmphasisStyle ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mkstandardmapconfiguration/emphasisstyle'), and preferredConfiguration ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/mapkit/mkmapview/4010601-preferredconfiguration'), instead. Additionally, showsBuildings is now deprecated. (93449747)
[HEADING=2]Messages[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Some 3rd party messaging apps fail to send video when making video calls. (96454681)
* Fixed: Messages search within the Messages app can fail the first time. (96260623)
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: When attempting to reply to an existing thread of replies, the replies might scroll to an incorrect position. (90407282)
[HEADING=2]Metal[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* When using the new Metal mesh shaders feature, render pipeline state objects (PSOs) created with a mesh shader stage but without a object shader stage can fail to compile or fail to work correctly on some devices. (89836551)
Workaround: When creating render PSOs with a mesh shader stage, also include a (potentially trivial pass-through) object shader stage.
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* The MTLResource.gpuHandle is deprecated. Use gpuResourceID ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/metal/mtlaccelerationstructure/3974095-gpuresourceid')instead, which functions as a replacement. (92862429)
[HEADING=2]Metal Offline Compiler[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: AppStore TestFlight distribution of apps with Metal Offline Compiler GPU binaries fails and results in validation errors. (93124006)
* Fixed: Adding a pipeline descriptor that uses MTLLinkedFunctions ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/metal/mtllinkedfunctions') to a MTLBinaryArchive ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/metal/mtlbinaryarchive') is unsupported and has undefined runtime behavior. (90776424)
* Fixed: When using Metal mesh shaders on a device with Apple silicon, object or mesh shaders producing large amounts of output data can result in incorrect rendering and device instability. (93797539)
* Fixed: When using Metal mesh shaders on a device with Apple silicon, vertex buffers set at indices 29 or 30 can become unset after calling any of these methods: drawMeshThreadgroups, drawMeshThreads, drawMeshThreadgroupsWithIndirectBuffer. (93797408)
* Fixed: When using Metal mesh shaders on a device with Apple silicon, graphics corruption can occur when emitting a metal::mesh with a large number of primitives and using the viewport_array_index, render_target_array_index, or primitive_culled per-primitiveattributes. (93797184)
* Fixed: The names of classes in MetalFX ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/metalfx') headers don’t match WWDC session. (93712694)
* Fixed: MTLFXTemporalScaler ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/metalfx/mtlfxtemporalscaler') currently only supports an input resolution of ≥ 1280 x 720 and an output resolution of exactly 2x. Creating MFXTemporalScalingEffect with other attibutes returns nil for the object creation. (92913479)
* Fixed: The MFXTemporalScalingEffect class quits unexpectedly on creation when using an iPad with an M1 chip. (93278732)
* MetalFX effect outputs aren’t designed to be consumed by the CPU. Outputting to a texture that is read only by the CPU might result in synchronization issues. (91515075)
Workaround: If a CPU reading of the MetalFX output is desired, instead of encoding the MetalFX effect as the last item in a command buffer, encode a dummy blit that consumes the MetalFX output texture (a 1-pixel region blit is fine) in the command buffer. After the command buffer with the dummy blit is finished, reading of the MetalFX effect output texture with CPU synchronizes correctly.
* App Store TestFlight distribution of apps with Metal Offline Compiler GPU binaries fails and results in validation errors. (95140728)
Workaround: Clients with source access can build app project locally.
[HEADING=2]MetalFX[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: MTLFXTemporalScaler only supports input resolution >= 1280 x 720 in beta 2. Creating MTLFXTemporalScaler will return nil for the object creation for sizes smaller than 1280 x 720. (95390607)
* Fixed: MTLFXTemporalScaler doesn’t correctly take into account of exposure of input colors. This could result in poor output reconstruction with ghosting artifacts. (90841083)
[HEADING=2]Networking[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* FTP is deprecated for URLSession and related APIs. Please adopt modern secure networking protocols such as HTTPS. (92623659)
[HEADING=2]Photos[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: The Photos background processing can crash, preventing some Photos features from being generated. (93307639)
[HEADING=2]Posters[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: While in a focus with a paired poster, creating and setting a new poster via Photos share sheet does not turn off the current focus. (94060721)
[HEADING=2]Proximity[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Precision Finding can fail to connect when near many Bluetooth devices. (90846440)
* Fixed: The NIAlgorithmConvergenceState status property is .notConverged and the NINearbyObject verticalDirectionEstimateproperty is .unknown, unless the two devices are within 1 meter of each other. (92987182)
[HEADING=2]RealityKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Developers using the VideoMaterial ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/RealityKit/VideoMaterial') API are advised to avoid this SDK in beta 2, as it can cause a RealityKit crash. (95647020)
[HEADING=2]RoomPlan[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: The scale of exported USD models is off by factor of 100. (89171270)
* Fixed: RoomCaptureView ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/RoomPlan/RoomCaptureView') stubs aren’t included in Simulator version. (87738618)
[HEADING=2]Safari[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Reordering a Shared Tab Group by one user reorders that Tab Group for every user in the share. (88779674)
* Fixed: Articles added to the Reading List from the share sheet might not be added as expected. (93457227)
[HEADING=2]SharePlay[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Calling join() ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/GroupActivities/GroupSession/join()') can take 30 seconds or longer to transition to the GroupSession.State.joined ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/GroupActivities/GroupSession/State-swift.enum/joined') state. (93688853)
[HEADING=2]Share Sheet[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Share Sheet can hang for several seconds when presenting from SharePlay-enabled applications. (93689970)
[HEADING=2]Siri[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: When using the TV Remote app or the TV Remote Control Center widget, using side or home button for Siri on iPhone might stop working. (94008258)
* Fixed: With Spoken Responses set to Always, Siri can incorrectly respond silently or with succinct dialog instead of verbose dialog. This typically occurs when using Hey Siri or headphones. (92625281)
* Fixed: Siri will return an error when running an App Shortcut phrase that contains a parameter. App Shortcut phrases without parameters are unaffected. (96128292)
[HEADING=2]Stage Manager[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Stage Manager content might not display correctly when using resolutions lower than 4K. (91981726)
* Fixed: With Stage Manager enabled, app windows can receive unexpected touch events while typing on the software keyboard. (92645222)
[HEADING=2]Stocks[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: The Stocks watchlist widget incorrectly shows Watchlist Deleted, but the watchlist is present in the app. (93070133)
[HEADING=2]StoreKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed an issue when calling clearTransactions() ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekittest/sktestsession/3579476-cleartransactions') method on SKTestSession ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekittest/sktestsession') didn’t install a new App Store receipt. (95130387)
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* Deprecated the SKDownload API and removed the option to upload nonconsumable in-app purchase assets for Apple to host. In addition, support for managing these assets in App Store Connect is no longer available as of April 2022. (89764253)
[HEADING=2]Swift[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Network.framework resolved an issue that could cause NWBrowser, NWConnection, NWConnectionGroup, NWEthernetChannel, NWListener, and NWPathMonitor to trigger a retain cycle when various Handler blocks are set. Starting with macOS 13, iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, if software using Network.framework targets these releases as the minimum OS, the object releases any blocks they captured once cancelled, breaking the retain cycle. (89677097)
* Fixed: App Intents might fail when they’re compiled in a Release build. (93668260)
[HEADING=2]SwiftUI[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Passing multiple children to a custom Layout fails to compile. (92914226)
* Fixed: SwiftUI views log to the console [UIFocus] <typename> implements focusItemsInRect: - caching for linear focus movement is limited as long as this view is on screen.(93428139)
* Fixed: Pickers might appear empty and fail to update when the initial selection is bound to a value that doesn’t correspond to a tag. (92282222)
* Fixed: Subitems in an OutlineGroup can display the layout incorrectly. (93248032)
* Fixed: Both HStack and VStack no longer conform to Layout. (95611618)
* Fixed: Table headers on iPad might have an incorrect appearance. (92933472)
* Fixed: Conditional views in columns of NavigationSplitView fail to update on some state changes. (91311311)
* Fixed: Content in UIHostingController and UIHostingConfiguration can appear truncated in certain situations when sized to fit, especially when using multiline text. (93685283)
* Fixed: UIHostingConfiguration won’t have a minSize applied by default when used in list cells, which may cause row heights to be too small. Additionally, the cell’s layout margins are being added to the minSize, but minSize is intended to be inclusive of margins. (85233971)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* A view-based NavigationLink in a List fails to update the visible selection of the list. (92193873)
* Providing actions to a navigationTitle modifier has been deprecated. Use the toolbarTitleActions() modifier or ToolbarTitleActionstype in a toolbar modifier instead. (93658035)
* Lists and tables might not clear their selection when exiting Edit Mode. (94093589)
* Selection-driven, three-column NavigationSplitView sometimes fails to push when collapsed to a single column. (93673059)
[HEADING=2]Telephony[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: A single SIM device shows two lines under Settings > Cellular > Cellular Plans when the device has only one SIM. (93191590)
* Fixed: An iPad with cellular service doesn’t activate over cellular during initial setup flow, after an erase install, or when the user performs Erase All Content and Settings from Settings > General. (93295742)
* Fixed: Users on iPhone 12,8 China SKU units can have no cellular data. (95174916)
* Fixed: On China SKU units, Per App Cellular Data switch for third party apps under Settings > Cellular UI is disabled, if user performs clean install and restore from back up. (95570535)
* Fixed: Users may see incoming and outgoing calls failing if they convert their phone line from physical SIM to eSIM on the same device. (96261293)
[HEADING=2]Translation[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: The quick action for translation is limited to Photos and Camera. Support for this quick action within Quick Look and Screenshots isn’t currently available. (93429519)
[HEADING=2]UIKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Attempting to set an orientation on UIDevice ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uidevice') via setValue:forKey: isn’t supported and no longer works. (93367651)
* Fixed: Keyboard shortcuts that are performable, but not discoverable in the keyboard shortcut menu (such as an empty title), aren’t performable while the keyboard shortcut menu is present. (93858278)
* Fixed: Swift apps that reference UIContextMenuConfiguration and are compiled with the iOS 16 beta SDK crash on launch when run on a device running an older build. (93505538)
* Fixed: The overflow menu won’t appear due to center items unless a customization identifier is set. (91628998)
[HEADING=3]Deprecations[/HEADING]
* [UIViewController shouldAutorotate] has been deprecated is no longer supported. [UIViewController attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation] has been deprecated and replaced with [UIViewController setNeedsUpdateOfSupportedInterfaceOrientations].
Workaround: Apps relying on shouldAutorotate should reflect their preferences using the view controllers supportedInterfaceOrientations. If the supported orientations change, use `-[UIViewController setNeedsUpdateOfSupportedInterface
[HEADING=2]Voicemail[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Voicemail transcriptions aren’t available. (93907701)
[HEADING=2]Voice Shortcuts[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: When asking Siri an App Shortcut phrase and the App Shortcut requires parameter confirmation, Siri responds with an error if the parameter isn’t a String or Integer. (93267551)
[HEADING=2]Wallet[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* Users who’ve disabled security settings on their Mac might not be able to add new cards to Apple Pay or use their existing cards. (91082752)
Workaround: Read and follow these instructions in If Apple Pay on your Mac is turned off because security settings were modified ('https://support.apple.com/kb/HT209016').
[HEADING=2]Wallpapers[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Home Screen previews might show black when Reduced Motion is enabled. (91926028)
* Fixed: Selecting complete black or white in the color picker for the color picker doesn’t actually select black or white. (93447599)
* Fixed: Restoring from a iCloud backup, custom wallpapers can be lost (replaced by iOS 16 default). (94306911)
* Fixed: Lock Screen Gallery can show debug text. (95038080)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* You must be authenticated to switch Lock Screens on all devices. (92643569)
[HEADING=2]Weather[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Weather doesn’t have any indication when location or network is disabled. (88830148)
[HEADING=2]WeatherKit[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: On physical devices, WeatherService may fail to authenticate on some app launches. (95866480)
[HEADING=3]Known Issues[/HEADING]
* When running in the simulator, WeatherService requests intermittently fail. (96101505)
Workaround: Retry failed requests.
[HEADING=2]Wi-Fi[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 16 beta 4[/HEADING]
* Fixed: iPhone might stop communicating with HomePod or Home Services. To restore the connection, go to Settings > Wi-Fi and toggle Wi-Fi off and then on. (93773320)
[/SPOILER]