Budget Smartphone Comparison: Google's $449 Pixel 6a vs. Apple's $429 iPhone SE

by

Google last week launched the Pixel 6a, a $449 budget smartphone that's designed to compete with more affordable smartphones like Apple's iPhone SE. We picked up a Pixel 6a to see how it measures up to the iPhone SE in terms of design, performance, and camera technology.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display, which means it's quite a bit larger than the 4.7-inch ‌iPhone SE‌. The Pixel 6a's display is higher quality as well because the ‌iPhone SE‌ is still using years-old LCD technology.

pixel 6a vs iphone se 2
Compared to the Pixel 6a, the ‌iPhone SE‌ looks dated. It has thick bezels at the top and bottom, while the Pixel 6a is using a much more modern hole punch design for the camera, with minimal bezels. The ‌iPhone SE‌ does have a Touch ID Home button that's superior to the under-display fingerprint sensor in the 6a, which was slow and inaccurate in our testing.

pixel6a vs iphone se 3
With its glass back panel, the ‌iPhone SE‌ supports Qi-based wireless charging, but it does not have the MagSafe technology that's in more modern iPhones. The Pixel 6a has a plastic back that's not as premium feeling, and it does not work with wireless charging, but the smartphone does have a much higher battery capacity at 4500mAh.

pixel 6a vs iphone se 4
Apple put its latest A15 chip in the ‌iPhone SE‌, while the Pixel 6a is using a Google-designed Tensor chip. It's difficult to make a one-to-one comparison because of the software differences between the two devices, but both felt fast with no performance issues or hiccups.

As for the camera setups, the ‌iPhone SE‌ has a single Wide lens, while the Pixel 6a has both a standard wide-angle lens and an ultra wide-angle lens. We did a photo session with both smartphones, and as we often find with modern devices, both cameras performed admirably with just a few differences between them.

pixel 6a vs iphone se 5
In lower lighting situations indoors, the Pixel 6a produces images that are more in line with the real look, while the ‌iPhone SE‌ will brighten things up a bit more. The ‌iPhone SE‌ trends warmer, with photos from the Pixel 6a coming out more neutral in tone.

pixel 6a vs iphone se 6
With images that have bright colors, the ‌iPhone SE‌ tends to have more vibrancy and sharpness, but when it comes down to it, both are high quality and choosing one is a matter of preference.

pixel 6a vs iphone se 7
As for Portrait mode, the Pixel 6a just does a better job. There's strong bokeh with sharp edges, better color accuracy, and no blurring of parts of the photo that aren't meant to be blurred. Both smartphones also have selfie cameras that offer similar performance.

pixel 6a vs iphone se 8
If you're not locked into Apple's ecosystem and are looking for an affordable smartphone with a modern feature set, the Pixel 6a wins out over the ‌iPhone SE‌ hands down, with perhaps the exception of the processor. The Pixel 6a runs Android, though, so it's not ideal for those who are Apple device owners, and it's also not the best choice for those who prefer smaller smartphones because of its 6.1-inch size.

What do you think of the Pixel 6a? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: Google, Google Pixel

Top Rated Comments

shagberg1 Avatar
shagberg1
2 hours ago at 02:12 pm
Coming from a Mac website, I appreciate the unbiased review - thanks Juli!
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shanghaichica Avatar
Shanghaichica
1 hour ago at 02:39 pm

Personally, I prefer the product in which the OS is fully integrated with the hardware (as both are made by the same company). Above all, the best feature of the iPhone is its security, and the fact that it does not compromise my privacy by monetizing everything I do on the device.
Well this is as close to fully integrated as you can get for android . It runs Google’s own custom chip and runs Google’s unadulterated version of android.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mi7chy Avatar
mi7chy
2 hours ago at 02:24 pm
Hepatitis skin tone is a turn off.

Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bmot Avatar
bmot
2 hours ago at 02:23 pm
It is fascinating to me that Apple still sells such an outdated form factor. I hope they will switch to the iPhone 12/13 mini body for the next SE.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tcgjeukens Avatar
tcgjeukens
2 hours ago at 02:12 pm
Deep pockets & big pockets. I prefer the smaller size.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjboffoli97 Avatar
cjboffoli97
2 hours ago at 02:16 pm
Personally, I prefer the product in which the OS is fully integrated with the hardware (as both are made by the same company). Above all, the best feature of the iPhone is its security, and the fact that it does not compromise my privacy by monetizing everything I do on the device.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article196 comments
airpods pro in case

AirPods Pro Now 1,000 Days Old: What to Expect From Next Model

Sunday July 24, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
The AirPods Pro launched 1,000 days ago today and are the oldest current-generation Apple device still on sale. Apple announced the AirPods Pro on Monday, October 28, 2019. The earbuds went on sale immediately and orders started arriving to customers on Thursday, October 31. Apple went on to release the AirPods Max in December 2020 and the third-generation AirPods in October 2021. After...
Read Full Article124 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article145 comments
maxresdefault

Video Comparison: M1 MacBook Air vs. M2 MacBook Air

Friday July 22, 2022 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple last week launched a redesigned version of the MacBook Air that's equipped with a next-generation M2 chip. If you own the original M1 MacBook Air and have been thinking about upgrading, or if you're simply new to the MacBook Air and are trying to choose between the two machines, we've done a hands-on comparison video pitting the M2 MacBook Air against the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air. ...
Read Full Article141 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Continues to Diversify Suppliers Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Friday July 22, 2022 3:04 am PDT by
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
Read Full Article27 comments
Apple 2022 Sales Tax Holidays

Apple Lists Products Eligible for Upcoming Sales Tax Holidays in Nine U.S. States

Sunday July 24, 2022 5:19 pm PDT by
Apple has detailed which of its products are eligible for upcoming sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Arkansas, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in store without paying sales tax. Eligible products and price...
Read Full Article36 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Have 6GB of Faster RAM

Monday July 25, 2022 2:43 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes. iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Read Full Article115 comments