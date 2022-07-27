Edited iMessages in iOS 16 Now Display Original Text, Undo Send Limited to Two Minutes

With the fourth betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 that were released today, Apple tweaked the edit and unsend features that are available for iMessages. When you edit a message, the edit history is now sent to the recipient along with the edit, so the original content is visible.



On an edited iMessage, you can tap on the small blue "Edited" label to see the edit history, and it can be hidden again by tapping on "Hide Edits." Prior to this beta, an edited message noted that it was edited, but there was no option to tap and see the previous messages that were sent.

In addition to adding an edit history, iMessages can now only be edited a total of five times before the "Edit" option disappears, but there's still a 15 minute window for making an edit.

As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Edit history can be avoided by unsending an iMessage and resending it, but Apple has also implemented an Undo Send limitation. You're now only able to unsend an iMessage for up to two minutes after it's delivered, down from the original 15 minute timing.

It is worth noting that Undo Send and Edit are limited to ‌iOS 16‌ devices, and the original messages are displayed on devices running iOS 15 or earlier.