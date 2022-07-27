Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of macOS 13 Ventura to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of macOS 13 Ventura, the next-generation version of the Mac operating system that's set to launch this fall. The fourth beta comes three weeks after Apple provided the third beta to developers.

macos ventura roundup header
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

macOS Ventura introduces Stage Manager, a new feature that lets Mac users focus on a task while keeping other apps at the ready for easy swapping between tasks. The update adds Continuity Camera, which is designed to let you use the iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. It supports Center Stage, Desk View (for showing off your desk), and Studio Light.

Handoff is now available for FaceTime so you can transfer calls between ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac at will, and Messages supports features for marking an iMessage as unread, unsending an iMessage, and marking as unread. SharePlay also now works in the Messages app.

The Mail app supports scheduling and undoing emails for up to 10 seconds after they're sent, and there are now Weather and Clock apps that are available on the Mac. System Preferences has been renamed System Settings, and it features an iOS-like design.

Safari supports Shared Tab Groups and Apple is working on Passkeys, a next-generation credential that replaces the password. There are updates to Spotlight, Photo Library has new features, and Metal 3 is included in ‌macOS Ventura‌ for better graphics in games.

For everything new in ‌macOS Ventura‌, we have a dedicated roundup that goes through all of the features. ‌macOS Ventura‌ is set to see a public release this fall.

Top Rated Comments

Monotremata Avatar
Monotremata
1 hour ago at 10:26 am

Have they fixed the awful Settings app in this build? If not, then I may be skipping Ventura for good and just waiting on macOS 14 instead...
Unless there is some huge worldwide backlash, the System Settings are here to stay and macOS 14 isnt going to fix that for you.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
imnotthewalrus Avatar
imnotthewalrus
1 hour ago at 10:26 am

Have they fixed the awful Settings app in this build? If not, then I may be skipping Ventura for good and just waiting on macOS 14 instead...
...looks like you might be skipping. I personally like the new version.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeoStructural Avatar
GeoStructural
1 hour ago at 10:27 am

Have they fixed the awful Settings app in this build? If not, then I may be skipping Ventura for good and just waiting on macOS 14 instead...
What do you mean with fixing? You mean changing the new settings UI? I think they have adopted the "iPad-like" functionality for good, I don't see them backing out.

I favor the new Settings app, btw; but Apple cannot deny they are moving to unify their operating systems, even after publicly denying it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
1 hour ago at 10:26 am

I was thinking no update this week as it is often Tuesday or Friday IIRC. Not a developer, but I'm a retired Apple Creative, so I usually participate in the Public Beta. I really love Stage Manager and the updated System Settings (I started with 10.4 Tiger, so I've been around for a while). Haven't noticed Safari slowing down, but I'm not one to have more than 4-5 tabs open. Looking forward to the PB version...
I noticed when I had a Netflix stream on hold and multiple tabs on a M1 24" iMac. Its was worse on dev beta 3, and updated beta 3 was a lot less prone of it occurring. Usually you would notice Netflix interface not able to click on something had to refresh URL, or on a normal tab URL scrolling was not working and had to refresh URL.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NecRosex Avatar
NecRosex
1 hour ago at 10:28 am
Took a while for me to show up.
Downloading now, 1.98 GB for MBP 14".

Correction:
Initially it showed 1.98 GB, now it's downloading 2.82 GB.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OhMyMy Avatar
OhMyMy
1 hour ago at 10:29 am

Have they fixed the awful Settings app in this build? If not, then I may be skipping Ventura for good and just waiting on macOS 14 instead...
Why would you think they'd be reverting to the old System Preferences in macOS 14? THey'd refine it but you won't be seeing the old design anytime soon.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

