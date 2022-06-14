Apple Music and Apple Arcade to Earn $8.2 Billion Annual Revenue by 2025, Says JP Morgan Analyst

Apple's revenue from its music and gaming subscription services is expected to jump 36% to $8.2 billion annually by 2025, according to JP Morgan (via Reuters).

The U.S. investment bank's analyst Samik Chatterjee on Monday said Apple Music and Apple Arcade are likely to have a combined subscriber base of about 180 million by 2025, with 110 million users paying for the company's music services and 70 million for gaming.

Launched in 2015 and now the second biggest music streaming service after Spotify, ‌Apple Music‌ is expected to account for $7 billion revenue by 2025. ‌Apple Arcade‌, which launched in 2019, is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion.

Apple doesn't break down sales in its Services category, but the company reported $19.82 billion for the March quarter. Apple's Services segment includes the App Store, Apple TV+, Arcade and ‌Apple Music‌.

Top Rated Comments

WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
27 minutes ago at 04:48 am

70 million subscribers for Apple Arcade? Wow.... I assume 80% of those must be free trials. :p
Or Apple One
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
34 minutes ago at 04:41 am
Maybe they can afford better games then.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
33 minutes ago at 04:42 am
Not to single Apple Music out, but streaming music as a whole is a broken business model.

Yes, most consumers love it and the streaming companies rake in billions, but most artists can't afford even a basic standard of living from their life's work.

For a musician to earn $1 from Apple Music, they need to have 136 streams (for Spotify, this number is 229... embarrassing).

The deal, as it currently stands, is absurdly unfair and one-sided.

Come on Tim, let's fix this
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T'hain Esh Kelch Avatar
T'hain Esh Kelch
29 minutes ago at 04:47 am
70 million subscribers for Apple Arcade? Wow.... I assume 80% of those must be free trials. :P
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
9 minutes ago at 05:06 am
Apple needs to work on the Apple Arcade. Please offer better playing games. Maybe a collaboration with the EA sports will do the magic?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sorgo Avatar
sorgo
4 minutes ago at 05:11 am

I don’t think that’s Apple’s fault, if anything Apple is the highest paying service out there.
Actually that would be Tidal.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
