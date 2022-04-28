Apple Reports All-Time or March Quarter Revenue Records Across All Categories Except iPad

Apple today announced its earnings results for the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, including revenue of $97.3 billion, a new March quarter record. Apple saw growth across its iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services product categories, but iPad revenue experienced around a 2% decline compared to the year-ago quarter.



"We are very pleased with our record business results for the March quarter, as we set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and Accessories," said Apple's CFO Luca Maestri.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that its iPad line continued to face "very significant supply constraints" during the March quarter.

The breakdown of Apple's earnings results for the March quarter:

iPhone: $50.5 billion, up from $47.9 billion in the year-ago quarter

iPad: $7.6 billion, down from $7.8 billion in the year-ago quarter

Mac: $10.4 billion, up from $9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter

Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $8.8 billion, up from $7.8 billion in the year-ago quarter

Services: $19.8 billion, up from $16.9 billion in the year-ago quarter

Wearables, Home, and Accessories includes the Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, iPod touch, AirPods, Beats headphones, accessories like iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, and more. Services includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud, Apple Pay, AppleCare plans, and more.