Apple Reports All-Time or March Quarter Revenue Records Across All Categories Except iPad

Apple today announced its earnings results for the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, including revenue of $97.3 billion, a new March quarter record. Apple saw growth across its iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services product categories, but iPad revenue experienced around a 2% decline compared to the year-ago quarter.

apple lineup except the ipad is sad
"We are very pleased with our record business results for the March quarter, as we set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and Accessories," said Apple's CFO Luca Maestri.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that its iPad line continued to face "very significant supply constraints" during the March quarter.

The breakdown of Apple's earnings results for the March quarter:

  • iPhone: $50.5 billion, up from $47.9 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • iPad: $7.6 billion, down from $7.8 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • Mac: $10.4 billion, up from $9.1 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $8.8 billion, up from $7.8 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • Services: $19.8 billion, up from $16.9 billion in the year-ago quarter

Wearables, Home, and Accessories includes the Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, iPod touch, AirPods, Beats headphones, accessories like iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, and more. Services includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud, Apple Pay, AppleCare plans, and more.

nutmac Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 02:14 pm

Have people been unable to get iPads?
I think the decline in sales (2 quarters in a row) is due to iPadOS. With more and more people working or learning from home, they want more versatility. iPadOS just isn't cutting it when it comes to things like (1) multitasking (windowing), (2) tepid USB-C support (e.g., audio devices, external display limitations), (3) unoptimized home screen experience, and (4) dearth of pro apps.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
subjonas Avatar
subjonas
1 hour ago at 02:08 pm
“Apple's CEO Tim Cook told CNBC ('https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/28/apple-aapl-earnings-q2-2022.html') that its iPad line continued to face "very significant supply constraints" during the March quarter.”

Have people been unable to get iPads?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mlody Avatar
mlody
40 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
At peak our household had 4 iPads for the family of 4. We are now down to 1 that is used by our younger daughter who does not have a laptop yet. Like many said, generally speaking iPads are not good for productivity with exception to few niche scenarios and we agree with that.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 02:09 pm
...and 90 Billion in buybacks

Gross

Buybacks need to get shut down unless they are tied to also doing compensation down the org chart.
We have to get back to some sense of stakeholder capitalism (not just shareholder capitalism)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
58 minutes ago at 02:17 pm

They are pulling in as much from Services as wearables and Macs combined

Eeks…
That is more indicative of Services category's success (although the growth is slowing at 17% vs. 20%+ in the past 4 quarters). Both the wearable (12% growth) and Macs (15% growth) are doing well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
