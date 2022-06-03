Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop All-Time Low Prices on Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 7

by

We're recapping the week's best deals today, including all-time low prices that are still up for grabs on the Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 7, along with steep markdowns on AirPods and AirTag.

Hero0007Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple TV 4K

apple tv pink 2

  • What's the deal? Take $29 off Apple TV 4K
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
32GB Apple TV 4K for $149.99

One of the first notable deals of the week was on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, which dropped to $149.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. This is a record low price on this model of the Apple TV 4K, and the 64GB device is also seeing a record low discount to $169.99.

AirPods

airpods pink 2

  • What's the deal? Take up to $99 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$29 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.99

As we've seen over the past few weeks, Apple's line of AirPods remain at solid low prices on Amazon. You can get the AirPods 2 for $99.99 ($29 off), AirPods 3 for $149.99 ($29 off), AirPods Pro for $179.99 ($69 off), and AirPods Max for $449.99 ($99 off). These are all among the best prices we've seen so far in 2022.

Apple Watches

apple watch pink

  • What's the deal? Take up to $119 off Apple Watch
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$70 OFF
41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $329.00

This week saw an ongoing string of great discounts across the Apple Watch family, including record lows on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. The former model saw prices starting at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS device, and reaching up to $70 off on Amazon.

There was also a rare ultra-low discount on the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7, available for $410.00, down from $529.00. This $119 off markdown is the best deal we've seen on any Cellular Series 7 model, and it's still on sale now.

AirTag and MagSafe

magsafe battery pink 2

  • What's the deal? Take up to $19 off Apple's AirTag and MagSafe accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$10 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $89.00

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack dropped to $89.00 this week on Amazon, down from $99.00. Along with that sale, we saw discounts arrive for the MagSafe Battery Pack at $79.99 ($19 off) and the MagSafe Charger at $34.00 ($5 off).

Flexibits Premium

flexibits pink

  • What's the deal? Take 75% off your first year of Flexibits Premium
  • Where can I get it? Flexibits
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

75% OFF
Flexibits Premium Subscriptions

In our latest exclusive deal we partnered with Flexibits to offer our readers 75 percent off their first year of Flexibits Premium, which includes access to Fantastical and Cardhop. The deal can be acquired by clicking on the header on Flexibits' website to redeem 75 percent off your next purchase.

You'll need to create a Flexibits account and begin a 14 day free trial of Flexibits Premium, either for an Individual or Family Plan, and the 75 percent off sale will be applied to either option. Fantastical is a calendar app that can sync across apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Similarly, Cardhop can sync across Apple devices and provides a more in-depth contact management platform.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

macbookairthunderboltports

What to Expect If Apple Debuts a New MacBook Air at WWDC Next Week

Wednesday June 1, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...
Read Full Article168 comments
ipad pro

Apple Memo Says Original iPad Pro and Strangely the 'Apple TV HD' Will Become Vintage Products Next Month

Tuesday May 31, 2022 12:58 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro to its vintage products list at the end of June, the company announced this week in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. A product becomes "vintage" after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for...
Read Full Article100 comments
wwdc trading cards

Apple's WWDC 2022 Event Page Features Animated AR Trading Cards

Tuesday May 31, 2022 1:10 pm PDT by
The 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin with a keynote next Monday, and the event is now featured on Apple's dedicated Events website. As with many Apple events, if you visit the page on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an interactive augmented reality easter egg. For WWDC 2022, Apple has created a package of trading cards that you can view in augmented reality. Once...
Read Full Article84 comments
homepod feature triad

Apple's HomePod to Finally Return This Year

Wednesday June 1, 2022 2:12 am PDT by
Apple's HomePod may make an unexpected return later this year, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo recently said that Apple is planning to release "a new version" of the HomePod. He warned that "there may not be much innovation in hardware design" with the new HomePod and "Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market." The news is fairly unexpected given...
Read Full Article
a16 5nm m2 3nm feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro and Redesigned MacBook Air Reportedly Stuck Using Technology Behind A15 Chip

Sunday May 29, 2022 11:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
Read Full Article231 comments
MacBook Air Mock 2022 Triad Feature

M2 MacBook Air Said to Be Among Most Likely WWDC Hardware Announcements, Apple AR/VR Headset Unlikely

Sunday May 29, 2022 9:12 am PDT by
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
Read Full Article167 comments