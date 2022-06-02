Deals: Get AirTag 4-Pack for $89 and MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99 on Amazon

Amazon has solid discounts across a collection of Apple accessories today, including the MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe Charger, and AirTags.

First is the AirTag 4-Pack, which is available for $89.00, down from $99.00. We've seen these down to around $85 in the past, but Amazon's price today is among the best discounts we've seen in the past few months and the lowest price you'll find online this week for the AirTag 4-Pack.

Moving to MagSafe accessories, you can get the MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99, down from $99.00. This is the best price so far in 2022 and overall a second-best price on this accessory.

Next, Amazon has the MagSafe Charger for $34.00, down from $39.00. This is a second-best price, but still one of the best deals we've seen so far in 2022.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.