Deals: Get AirTag 4-Pack for $89 and MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99 on Amazon

Amazon has solid discounts across a collection of Apple accessories today, including the MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe Charger, and AirTags.
First is the AirTag 4-Pack, which is available for $89.00, down from $99.00. We've seen these down to around $85 in the past, but Amazon's price today is among the best discounts we've seen in the past few months and the lowest price you'll find online this week for the AirTag 4-Pack.
Apple may unveil new Mac hardware at WWDC this year, with the redesigned MacBook Air being the most likely potential hardware announcement, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained his expectations for potential Apple hardware announcements at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Signs of "realityOS," the long-rumored...
The iPhone 14 Pro's "A16" chip may be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic and there are growing questions around the nature of the "M2" chip, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Earlier this week, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" postulated that the A16 chip for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be manufactured with the same process as the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic,...
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may feature an always-on display mode for the Lock Screen, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined some of the changes set to come to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. Among the new capabilities rumored for iOS 16 is an enhanced...
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented conference, is now a week away. We've heard very little about macOS 13 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 6 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next version of Apple's Mac operating system.
macOS 13 Name?
Every year heading into...
Apple is planning to debut an enhanced Lock Screen with iOS 16, improved multitasking in iPadOS 16, refined navigation in watchOS 9, additional smart home features in tvOS 16, redesigned apps in macOS 13, and more, according Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman outlined his expectations for all of Apple's upcoming operating systems, including...
Apple is planning to add the first-generation iPad Pro to its vintage products list at the end of June, the company announced this week in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.
A product becomes "vintage" after more than five years have passed since Apple last distributed the product for sale. Vintage products were previously ineligible for...
With the chances of Apple revealing its mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022 looking decidedly less likely as its developer conference creeps nearer, rumors of Apple's new-look MacBook Air have once again come to the fore. Here's everything we expect to see if Apple chooses to announce a new version of its slimmest notebook next week.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. R...