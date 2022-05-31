Deals: Get AirPods for $99.99 and AirPods Pro for $179.99 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a pair of discounts on the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro this week, including a return of the best price of the year on the former model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 2

You can get the AirPods 2 for $99.99, down from $129.00. This is the best price that we've tracked on the AirPods 2 in 2022, and overall it remains a solid second-best price on the headphones.

This is the model of AirPods that comes with the Wired Charging Case. Apple discontinued the AirPods 2 with the Wireless Charging Case so we haven't seen any notable deals on that accessory in months.



AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Secondly, Amazon has the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case to $179.99, down from $249.00. This is the second-best price we've ever tracked on the new AirPods Pro.

The headphones are in stock today, and they are shipped and sold directly by Amazon. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.

