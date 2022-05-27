Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Available for Low Price of $329 on Amazon ($70 Off)
Amazon is kicking off the long weekend with the return of a few all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 7, starting as low as $329.99 for the 41mm GPS models. These sales reach up to $70 off, and in every model listed below you'll find record low discounts. Below we focus on the aluminum versions of the Apple Watch, but Amazon is also offering discounts on a few stainless steel models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
41mm GPS Aluminum
The cheapest available Apple Watch Series 7 model is the 41mm GPS device, on sale for $329.00 in three colors, down from $399.00. Although we've seen one color (Green) at a cheaper price during a rare discount a few months ago, for most colors this is an all-time low price.
- (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $329.00, down from $399.00
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $329.00, down from $399.00
- Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $329.00, down from $399.00
45mm GPS Aluminum
Only two colors are on sale for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, and both are at a record low price for this model, which is $359.00, down from $429.00. Only the (Product)Red and Green Aluminum colors are seeing this all-time low discount right now.
- (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $359.99, down from $429.00
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $359.99, down from $429.00
41mm Cellular Aluminum
For the Cellular aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 7 you'll find similarly solid discounts today. The 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at $429.00, down from $499.00, and coming in about $20 under the previous record low discount.
- (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $429.00, down from $499.00
- Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $429.00, down from $499.00
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $429.00, down from $499.00
- Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $429.00, down from $499.00
45mm Cellular Aluminum
Finally, Amazon has every aluminum model of the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 at $459.00, down from $529.00. Similar to the other sales, this price beats the previous best deal by about $20 and only Amazon is offering the sale.
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $459.00, down from $529.00
- Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $459.00, down from $529.00
- (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $459.00, down from $529.00
- Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $459.00, down from $529.00
- Starlight with Starlight Sport Band - $459.00, down from $529.00
