Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Available for Low Price of $329 on Amazon ($70 Off)

by

Amazon is kicking off the long weekend with the return of a few all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 7, starting as low as $329.99 for the 41mm GPS models. These sales reach up to $70 off, and in every model listed below you'll find record low discounts. Below we focus on the aluminum versions of the Apple Watch, but Amazon is also offering discounts on a few stainless steel models.

41mm GPS Aluminum

The cheapest available Apple Watch Series 7 model is the 41mm GPS device, on sale for $329.00 in three colors, down from $399.00. Although we've seen one color (Green) at a cheaper price during a rare discount a few months ago, for most colors this is an all-time low price.

41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $329.00

45mm GPS Aluminum

Only two colors are on sale for the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, and both are at a record low price for this model, which is $359.00, down from $429.00. Only the (Product)Red and Green Aluminum colors are seeing this all-time low discount right now.

45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $359.00

41mm Cellular Aluminum

For the Cellular aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 7 you'll find similarly solid discounts today. The 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at $429.00, down from $499.00, and coming in about $20 under the previous record low discount.

41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $429.00

45mm Cellular Aluminum

Finally, Amazon has every aluminum model of the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 at $459.00, down from $529.00. Similar to the other sales, this price beats the previous best deal by about $20 and only Amazon is offering the sale.

45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $459.00

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

