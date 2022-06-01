Deals Exclusive: Get 75% Off Your First Year of Flexibits Premium

by

We're partnering up with Flexibits this month to offer our readers 75 percent off their first year of Flexibits Premium, which includes access to Fantastical and Cardhop. This offer is for new customers only and will run through June 22 on the Flexibits website. The subscription supports apps across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

fantastical premium greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Flexibits. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the deal by following this link to Flexibits' website, and clicking on the header to redeem 75 percent off your next purchase. You'll need to create a Flexibits account and begin a 14 day free trial of Flexibits Premium, either for an Individual or Family Plan, and the 75 percent off sale will be applied to either option.

75% OFF
Flexibits Premium Subscriptions

Individual Plans billed yearly are priced at $9.96 (originally $39.96), or you can opt for the monthly option at $1.25 per month (originally $4.99). Family plans billed yearly are priced at $16.20 (originally $65.04), and $2.00 when billed monthly (originally $7.99).

This sale is for 75 percent off your next purchase on Flexibits, so whatever option you choose will be the only time you can get this deal. Given these parameters, buying for a full year will save you more money. After the year is over, Flexibits Premium will return to its regular price, or you can cancel.

Fantastical is a calendar app that can sync across apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Similarly, Cardhop can sync across Apple devices and provides a more in-depth contact management platform.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

