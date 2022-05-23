Deals: Apple's 1TB 14-Inch MacBook Pro Available for Record Low Price of $2,249.99 ($249 Off)
You can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD for $2,249.99 today on Amazon, down from $2,499.00. This sale is available in Silver and Space Gray, but Silver is offering faster shipping. This sale price will not be reflected until you head to the checkout screen.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To date, this is the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, beating the previous record low by about $50. Shipping estimates have dipped into June for some customers, but given that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks have low stock at most retailers, this is still a decent shipping estimate for an all-time low deal.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
