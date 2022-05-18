Apple's Stock Down 20% Since Early April Amid Broader Market Losses

Apple's stock opened at $146.85 today and continues to trend downwards, with shares currently trading below the $143 mark in today's session. Apple's stock price has declined approximately 20% since closing at $178.44 on April 4.

Apple Logo Cash Orange
The stock market has experienced broader losses since the start of April, with the S&P 500 down around 13% and the Dow Jones down around 8.5% over that period. Other tech companies are in a similar boat, with Google parent company Alphabet's and Microsoft's stocks also down around 20% since early April.

Apple has been financially successful during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the company recently setting a new March quarter revenue record of $97.3 billion. However, on an earnings call last month, Apple said supply constraints caused by COVID-related disruptions and industrywide silicon shortages were impacting the company's ability to meet customer demand, resulting in lengthy shipping estimates for devices like the MacBook Pro.

Dwalls90
Dwalls90
13 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Okay, but Dow Jones is still 3,000 points or 10% higher than where we were prior to COVID hitting in early 2020. It goes without saying that the fact the stock market is not lower than where it was prior to an international pandemic and global slowdown just over 2 years later is pretty amazing. Apple like any company isn't immune to these facts, and the market is still going up over time.
Score: 2 Votes
syklee26
syklee26
15 minutes ago at 09:46 am
Nice opportunity to earn some cash… you can buy the dip with Apple. It will bounce back to 170+ by the end of the year.
Score: 1 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
12 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Tim Cook's job is on the line guys.

I blame iPad OS, Apple Watch 7 and Mac Studio External display being over-priced.
Score: 1 Votes
BootsWalking
BootsWalking
12 minutes ago at 09:49 am
Apple is one of the best run companies in the world. However, even the best companies are not immune to economic forces, and the recent surge in inflation is taking a large bite out of discretionary spending. Apple's upscale market makes it less sensitive to these factors than most but Apple can't escape it entirely, thus the stock falling in tandem with the overall market based on expectations of reduced consumer spending.
Score: 1 Votes
CrazyForCashews
CrazyForCashews
11 minutes ago at 09:50 am

Eventually people around the world are going to stop buying iPhones, as their current iPhones would be plenty good enough. That's when the stock REALLY is going to crash. Especially with Target and Wal Mart showing low-end consumer retail under pressure.

Apple needs to expand into more hardware product categories. I dunno, dedicated cameras, printers, HomeKit appliances, etc..? Or make their own Amazon or social network? Lots of potential revenue options that Apple has... but I'm not sure if they've already started on these projects already, as it takes years to develop and the stock market wants to see results in months.
Apple Car.
Score: 1 Votes
