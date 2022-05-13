Best Apple Deals of the Week: Save on Apple TV 4K, iPod Touch Closeouts, and iMac

This week we saw a rare all-time low price on the Apple TV 4K, and in this article we're recapping this markdown and more, all of which are still available to purchase today.



Apple TV 4K (2021)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

What's the deal? Take $29 off Apple TV 4K

Take $29 off Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon knocked the price of the 32GB Apple TV 4K down to $149.99 earlier in the week, from $179.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this accessory, and you can also save a bit of money on the 64GB model as well.



iPod touch

What's the deal? Take up to $9 off iPod touch

Take up to $9 off iPod touch Where can I get it? Walmart

Walmart Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This one's getting a bit tricky, as Apple discontinued the iPod touch on Tuesday and it is quickly running out of stock just about everywhere as availability is changing rapidly.

Apple and Amazon have sold out, while a few other retailers still have select colors available. For example, at the time of writing, Walmart has Space Gray and Pink available for a slightly discounted price of $189.99, down from $199.00.

Target has Blue and Space Gray available for the regular $199.99 price at the moment, while some other sellers are marking up prices on their remaining stock to $220, $250, or even more.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $74 off AirPods

Take up to $74 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Classic discounts on the AirPods and AirPods Pro returned this week, starting with the AirPods 2 for $99.99, down from $129.00. The AirPods Pro with MagSafe are priced at $174.99, down from $249.00. Both of these discounts are the best prices that we've tracked for each pair of AirPods so far in 2022.



M1 iMac

What's the deal? Take up to $199 off iMac

Take up to $199 off iMac Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

A trio of solid deals on the 24-inch iMac hit Amazon this week, marking these models down by as much as $199. Prices start at $1,149.99 for the 7-core GPU/256GB model ($149 off), then increase to $1,349.00 for the 8-core GPU/256GB model ($150 off), and finally to $1,499.99 for the 8-core GPU/512GB model ($199 off).

Each of these deals is offering an all-time low price on the M1 iMac, but not all colors are on sale. Shoppers should also note that the 8-core GPU/512GB model will not see its sale price reflected until you reach the checkout screen and a coupon worth $150 is applied.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.