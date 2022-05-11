Deals: Get AirPods for $99.99 and AirPods Pro for $174.99 in Amazon's Latest Sales

A pair of discounts on the AirPods and AirPods Pro are available right now on Amazon, offering the best prices of the year so far on each model.

AirPods 2

Apple's AirPods 2 have returned to $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is still the best discount that we've tracked in 2022, and overall it's a solid second-best price on this version of the AirPods.

This is the model of AirPods that comes with the Wired Charging Case. Apple discontinued the AirPods 2 with the Wireless Charging Case so we haven't seen any notable deals on that accessory in months.



AirPods Pro with MagSafe

Secondly, Amazon is discounting the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case to $174.99, down from $249.00. This is another 2022 low price, and overall a second-best price on the AirPods Pro.

The headphones are in stock today, and they are shipped and sold directly by Amazon. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.

