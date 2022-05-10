Deals: Apple's M1 iMacs Hit All-Time Low Prices on Amazon at Up to $199 Off

by

Today we're tracking a return of record low prices across all three 24-inch iMac models on Amazon. Only select colors are available in each configuration, but all models shared in this article are in stock and ready to ship out today from Amazon.

iMac Deals TealNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 7-core GPU/256GB iMac, this model is available at $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. This sale is available in the Blue and Pink color options, and it's a new all-time low price for the entry-level M1 iMac on Amazon.

$149 OFF
24-inch iMac (7-core GPU/256GB) for $1,149.99

Secondly, the 8-core GPU/256GB iMac is down to $1,349.00 in Orange and Yellow, from $1,499.00. Last month we saw every color of this iMac hit this record low price, so while more colors may return to sale soon, right now your best bet for savings is on these two color options.

$150 OFF
24-inch iMac (8-core GPU/256GB) for $1,349.00

Lastly, we're tracking the 8-core GPU/512GB iMac with a price of $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00. This one is only available in Silver and Blue, and it is the steepest discount we've ever tracked on this higher-end model of the 24-inch iMac.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$199 OFF
24-inch iMac (8-core GPU/512GB) for $1,499.99

Shoppers should note that for the 7-core GPU/256GB (Pink) and 8-core GPU/512GB iMac models, you won't see the deal price until you head to the checkout screen. At that point Amazon will automatically apply a coupon code to the order and bring these iMacs down to their all-time low prices.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

