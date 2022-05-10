Deals: Get the Best Discounts on Apple's Just-Discontinued iPod Touch Before They're Gone

Apple just announced the discontinuation of the iPod touch, and with the end of this product's lifecycle you can expect to see stock quickly begin to dwindle at all retailers. For this reason, we're highlighting the last best deals you'll find on the iPod touch.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 32GB iPod touch in Space Gray for $184.00, down from $199.00, and that's the lowest price currently available and overall the second best price we've ever tracked. All other colors can be found priced at $189.99.

The 128GB iPod touch is available for $289.99 in Silver, down from $299.00. This is another second best price, and only Silver is seeing this markdown on Amazon at this time.

There is currently no deal on the 256GB iPod touch among the major Apple resellers online, but stock is already beginning to dwindle for many colors on Amazon. Remember that once all of these iPod touch models sell out on Amazon and at other retailers, the only other place to purchase them will be in used condition from third-party resellers like on eBay.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.