Deals: Amazon Discounts 32GB Apple TV 4K to Lowest-Ever Price of $149.99 ($29 Off)

The 32GB Apple TV 4K has dropped to $149.99 this week on Amazon, down from $179.00. To date, this is the best price we've ever seen on Amazon for this version of the 2021 Apple TV 4K, and it's in stock now with delivery as soon as this weekend for many places in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple introduced the new Apple TV 4K last year, and it comes with the all-new Siri Remote, the A12 Bionic chip, and more. For more storage, the 64GB version is also on sale, priced at $189.98, down from $199.00.

You can keep track of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD deals in our dedicated guide. Additionally, head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.