Some MacBook Pro Models Seeing Significantly Extended Delivery Times Due to Lockdowns in China

by

High-end MacBook Pro models are experiencing extended delivery times due to component shortages and ongoing lockdowns in China caused by the global pandemic, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

macbook pro 4
In the online Apple Store, M1 Max and custom M1 Pro versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro deliveries are delayed until late May or early June, and in-store pickups are unavailable until June.


We have also heard from several MacRumors readers who were waiting on MacBook Pro models ordered in March and April and who have now had their shipments significantly delayed because of Apple's supply issues.

MacRumors reader Eric, for example, ordered in March and was supposed to receive his machine by April 22, but now his order has been delayed until mid-May. MacRumors reader Vera was supposed to get an ‌M1 Max‌ MacBook Pro on April 13, but now the estimated delivery date is May 9 to May 16.

We've received several reports from frustrated Apple customers who have been patiently waiting for their MacBook Pro models to arrive in April, and many of them are now being forced to wait until at least May as Apple tries to solve its supply issues.

Apple might provide more color on its supply chain problems during Q2 2022 earnings call which is set to take place on Thursday, April 28. In addition to MacBook Pro shipping delays, Apple is also seeing delays for the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chips, and some Intel-based Mac Pro models.

The MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac appear to be readily available, as do Apple's iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

