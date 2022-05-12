Some Users Experiencing Issues With Apple Music

Apple Music is experiencing an outage at the current time, which is causing the streaming music service not to function as expected for some subscribers.



According to Apple's System Status page, ‌Apple Music‌ has been experiencing issues since 1:17 p.m. Pacific Time, with the page suggesting that some users may be "experiencing intermittent issues" with the service.

iTunes Match and Radio also appear to be having problems at this time. We'll update this article when the outage has resolved.