Deals: Get Up to $50 Off Apple's 10.2-Inch iPads on Amazon

Today we're tracking a few solid discounts on the 10.2-inch iPad from 2021, including both the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models. Both of these deals can be found on Amazon.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, this tablet is on sale for $309.00, down from $329.00. This sale is available in Silver and Space Gray, but Silver is seeing a slight shipping delay of just over a week.

We've seen this iPad at a cheaper price in the past, but for anyone shopping for the new iPad in May, this is a solid second-best price on the entry-level tablet. It's shipped and sold directly by Amazon as well.

For more storage, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $429.00, down from $479.00. Again, both colors are on sale, but you'll find a 4-5 day long shipping delay for the tablets.

Compared to past sales, this is an all-time low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad, and only Amazon has this steep of a deal right now.

