Apple Fitness+ Studio Tours Provide Behind the Scenes Look at Workout Service

by

Justine Ezarik, known as iJustine on YouTube, today shared an inside look at the Apple Fitness+ studio in Santa Monica, California. As part of the tour, Ezarik interviewed Apple's head of fitness Jay Blahnik and a few Fitness+ trainers.


British GQ also visited the Fitness+ studio and interviewed Blahnik and Apple's operations chief Jeff Williams, who oversees the Apple Watch team. According to the publication, the 23,000-square-foot building is outfitted with numerous aerial camera rails and lighting rigs, along with robots that aid in filming the workout videos.

Launched in December 2020, Apple Fitness+ features a library of workout videos, with new content added weekly. The subscription-based service is available through the Fitness app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV in over 20 countries, with pricing set at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the United States. While completing a workout, Apple Watch metrics like heart rate and calories burned are shown on screen.

Apple Fitness Plus Studio Recording

Image Credit: British GQ

"We had always been thinking about what a service like this would look like if it was built around Apple Watch at the center," Blahnik told British GQ. "And so we kept leaning into many of the things we've learned with Apple Watch, which is that people want it to be unintimidating. It needs to be friendly. It needs to be motivating."

Up to 30 new workouts and meditations are added to Fitness+ each week, according to Apple. Workouts range from five minutes to 45 minutes in length, with categories including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga, strength, pilates, treadmill walking, treadmill running, rowing, dancing, cycling, core exercises, and mindful cooldowns.

Tag: Apple Fitness Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
32 minutes ago at 09:13 am
I'm a simple man; I see iJustine, I tune out.

Can't stand her cheerleading over inanimate objects.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mveight Avatar
Mveight
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Okay well that wasn't really a tour.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thatvirtualboy Avatar
thatvirtualboy
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Love Fitness+
However that video was pointless
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Apple Fitness+ is Tim Cook’s baby. The interview itself looks too cheesy. I did not get anything out of this video. This was more of an interview instead of a tour of the facility.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TVGenius Avatar
TVGenius
13 minutes ago at 09:32 am
I notice the labeling on some of the Blackmagic Design stuff in the control room is masked to hide it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
37 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Never used it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

after steve background

'After Steve' Examines the Tensions That Led to Jony Ive's Departure From Apple

Sunday May 1, 2022 2:07 pm PDT by
Tripp Mickle, a technology reporter who recently moved from The Wall Street Journal to The New York Times, is releasing a new book on Apple this week, entitled "After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul," and an adapted excerpt of the book was shared today that provides a look at the tensions between Tim Cook and Jony Ive that ultimately led to Ive's departure. ...
Read Full Article344 comments
Apple Watch Body Temperature Finished

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 Missed Body Temperature Monitoring Due to Algorithm Problems, but Feature Could Still Come to Series 8

Sunday May 1, 2022 3:53 am PDT by
Apple canceled plans to add a body temperature sensor to the Apple Watch Series 7, but the feature could come to the Apple Watch Series 8 instead, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a thread of tweets, Kuo explained that Apple originally intended to offer a body temperature measurement feature with the Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the company shelved the plans when the body...
Read Full Article170 comments
maxresdefault

Useful Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2022

Friday April 29, 2022 12:36 pm PDT by
Mac apps often don't receive as much attention as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a regular video series that is designed to highlight some of the useful Mac apps that we've come across over the past few months. Our April picks feature apps for quickly accessing websites, adjusting external display settings from the menu bar, using a Windows-like "alt-tab" tool, and more. Subscr ...
Read Full Article88 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Deals: Apple's 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Reaches Up to $399 Off in New Sales on Amazon

Tuesday April 26, 2022 5:20 am PDT by
Amazon this week has introduced a slate of deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with markdowns hitting every configuration of the 2021 tablet. You'll find the full list of sales below, with prices reaching as much as $399 off these devices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article45 comments
iphone 14 front glass display panels

iPhone 14 Pro Display Panels Reveal New Pill-and-Hole Design Replacing Notch

Thursday April 28, 2022 8:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are widely rumored to feature new displays with a pill-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera, respectively, and now a real-world look at this design has seemingly surfaced. Front glass panels for all four iPhone 14 models have allegedly surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, as shared on Twitter by @SaranByte and...
Read Full Article233 comments