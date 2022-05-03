Apple Fitness+ Studio Tours Provide Behind the Scenes Look at Workout Service

Justine Ezarik, known as iJustine on YouTube, today shared an inside look at the Apple Fitness+ studio in Santa Monica, California. As part of the tour, Ezarik interviewed Apple's head of fitness Jay Blahnik and a few Fitness+ trainers.

British GQ also visited the Fitness+ studio and interviewed Blahnik and Apple's operations chief Jeff Williams, who oversees the Apple Watch team. According to the publication, the 23,000-square-foot building is outfitted with numerous aerial camera rails and lighting rigs, along with robots that aid in filming the workout videos.

Launched in December 2020, Apple Fitness+ features a library of workout videos, with new content added weekly. The subscription-based service is available through the Fitness app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV in over 20 countries, with pricing set at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the United States. While completing a workout, Apple Watch metrics like heart rate and calories burned are shown on screen.

Image Credit: British GQ

"We had always been thinking about what a service like this would look like if it was built around Apple Watch at the center," Blahnik told British GQ. "And so we kept leaning into many of the things we've learned with Apple Watch, which is that people want it to be unintimidating. It needs to be friendly. It needs to be motivating."

Up to 30 new workouts and meditations are added to Fitness+ each week, according to Apple. Workouts range from five minutes to 45 minutes in length, with categories including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga, strength, pilates, treadmill walking, treadmill running, rowing, dancing, cycling, core exercises, and mindful cooldowns.