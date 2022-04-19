Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Monterey 12.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Monterey 12.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming two weeks after the release of the first macOS Monterey 12.4 beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, Universal Control in the new iPadOS 15.5 and ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4 updates is not compatible with machines running macOS 12.3 or iPadOS 15.4, so Apple suggests that as a workaround, users should update their ‌Universal Control‌ devices to the new betas.

We don't yet know if there are any other features in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.4, and nothing new was discovered in the first beta.

Another release candidate version of macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 has also been seeded.