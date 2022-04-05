Apple Mysteriously Raises AirPods Prices in India

Apple has mysteriously raised prices for its entire AirPods lineup in India by as much as 10% for certain models, with the second and third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max costing more than they previously did for Indian Apple customers.



The third-generation AirPods now cost ₹20,500 ($272) compared to before at ₹18,500 ($245). ‌AirPods Pro‌ are now priced ₹26,300 ($349), compared to ₹24,900 ($330) and ‌AirPods Max‌ now cost ₹66,100 ($890). The second-generation AirPods also now 5% more expensive.

No other products, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, have had their prices adjusted in India and the reason remains unclear for Apple's AirPods price hike.

(Thanks, Pururaj)