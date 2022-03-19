Top Stories: Mac Studio and Studio Display Now Available, iOS 15.4 Released, and More

by

Following last week's Apple event, this week remained busy with the launch of all of the hardware introduced at the event, as well as the next round of operating updates.

top stories 19mar2022
Ahead of Friday's hardware launch, we saw early media reviews of the Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPad Air 5, iPhone SE 3, and even some hands-on looks at the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors.

We also saw the public release of iOS 15.4 and associated updates with a bunch of new features including the long-awaited Universal Control, so read on for all of the details on these stories and more!

Mac Studio Reviews: Faster Than a $13,000 Mac Pro

Just over a week after Apple introduced the Mac Studio, the first reviews of the desktop computer have surfaced.

Mac Studio Display Feature Pink
The first Mac Studio reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with reviewers praising the computer for its impressive performance. When configured with Apple's new M1 Ultra chip, the Mac Studio is faster than a Mac Pro with a 28-core Intel processor, which costs $12,999.

Apple began accepting Mac Studio pre-orders last week ahead of a launch on Friday, March 18. Mac Studio pricing starts at $1,999 with an M1 Max chip and at $3,999 with an M1 Ultra chip.

Apple to Improve Studio Display's Camera in Software Update After Several Poor Reviews

The first reviews of Apple's Studio Display are out, and one common criticism among reviewers was that the webcam's image quality ranges from equivalent to an "old BlackBerry" to downright "awful."

apple studio display blue
In response, an Apple spokesperson said the company "discovered an issue where the system is not behaving as expected" and will be "making improvements in a software update," without specifying further.

iPhone SE 3 Reviews: Impressive Performance in a 'Tired Design'

While reviews of the third-generation iPhone SE praised the addition of a faster A15 chip and 5G support at a budget-friendly $429 price point, the device still has the same design as the iPhone 8 from 2017.

iPhone SE 3 stacked
Other key features of the new iPhone SE include longer battery life, more durable glass, new camera features, the return of a 256GB storage option, and an increased 4GB of RAM.

iPad Air 5 Reviews: Great Value With M1 Chip From $599

The new fifth-generation iPad Air began arriving to customers on Friday and, ahead of the launch, the first reviews of the device were shared online while we've already started to go hands-on with our own unit.

m1 ipad air hands on
Overall, the new iPad Air remains a great value, with performance now on par with the iPad Pro thanks to the addition of the M1 chip. The new iPad Air also features 5G connectivity on cellular models, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with support for Center Stage, up to a 2x faster USB-C port for data transfer, new color options, and more.

iOS 15.4 Released: Here is Everything New

Apple this week released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to the public following nearly two months of beta testing, and there are several new features for iPhone and iPad users to check out.

iOS 15
Notably, iOS 15.4 lets you unlock an iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, with no Apple Watch required. This is just one of many new features, so be sure to check out our list of everything that is new in iOS 15.4.

Other releases this week included macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod software version 15.4.

Kuo: Only iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get A16 Chip, Standard Models to Retain A15

Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will receive Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip later this year, with the two lower-end iPhone 14 models to stick with the A15 chip, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole
Should this information be accurate, it seems plausible that Apple might only offer a new chip with the "Pro" models, and then that chip would trickle down to the two cheaper ‌iPhone‌ models the following year.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Rated Comments

ct2k7 Avatar
ct2k7
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
Great to see loads of good products being released.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am

Great to see loads of good products being released.
This is a great comment. I see so much bitching and moaning here. They actually deliver a lot of good stuff.

Compare to Google and Microsoft…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Apple Studio Display Runs Full Version of iOS 15.4

Friday March 18, 2022 5:40 am PDT by
The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted. In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS. The Studio...
Read Full Article159 comments
iPhone 14 Pro 91mobiles

First Alleged CAD Renders of iPhone 14 Pro Show Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Replacing Notch

Wednesday March 16, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
India-based tech blog 91Mobiles posted a series of renders on Wednesday that it claims are based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, and the images offer an idea of how Apple's flagship device will look with hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display....
Read Full Article166 comments
m1 ultra performance chart

M1 Ultra Doesn't Beat Out Nvidia's RTX 3090 GPU Despite Apple's Charts

Thursday March 17, 2022 1:17 pm PDT by
Despite Apple's claims and charts, the new M1 Ultra chip is not able to outperform Nvidia's RTX 3090 in terms of raw GPU performance, according to benchmark testing performed by The Verge. When the M1 Ultra was introduced, Apple shared a chart that had the new chip winning out over the "highest-end discrete GPU" in "relative performance," without details on what tests were run to achieve...
Read Full Article475 comments
macos monterey

macOS Monterey 12.3 Update Bricking Macs That Have Had Logic Board Replacements

Thursday March 17, 2022 5:12 am PDT by
The latest macOS Monterey update, released to the public this week, is bricking Macs that have had their logic boards replaced, causing panic among customers who are unable to get their Mac back to a working state, according to a cluster of user reports posted on social media and Apple's support forums. Apple this week released macOS Monterey 12.3, which among other things, brought Universal ...
Read Full Article110 comments
LG UltraFine Display

LG's UltraFine 5K Display Will Be Returning as Alternative to Apple's Studio Display

Thursday March 17, 2022 9:09 am PDT by
LG's 27-inch UltraFine 5K external display has not been discontinued and will be back in stock next month, LG has told The Wall Street Journal. Following speculation that the LG UltraFine 5K display may have been discontinued when it went out of stock at most major retailers, LG told The Wall Street Journal that the UltraFine 5K is still in production and has not been discontinued. The...
Read Full Article106 comments
samsung s8 ultra 2

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra vs. Apple's iPad Pro

Tuesday March 15, 2022 2:23 pm PDT by
Samsung in February unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a high-end tablet that's meant to outshine the iPad Pro with its 14.6-inch OLED display. In our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to see if the company has indeed created something that's better than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced starting...
Read Full Article152 comments