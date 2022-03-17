Apple's all-new Mac Studio desktop computer launches this Friday. Ahead of time, the first reviews and unboxing videos for the Mac Studio have surfaced, providing us with a closer look at the machine and its companion Studio Display.

mac studio size reference

Performance

While the Mac Studio resembles a larger Mac mini, it is far more powerful. The computer can be configured with the same M1 Max chip available for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, or the new M1 Ultra chip, which features a 20-core CPU, up to a 64-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. With the M1 Ultra chip, the Mac Studio has faster performance than a 28-core Mac Pro tower, which is priced at $12,999.

The Verge's Monica Chin:

My first stop was Becca Farsace, our video director who edited the entire video review of the Mac Studio and Studio Display (which you should go watch if you haven't already) on our Studio unit. I watched her work in Premiere and Media Encoder for hours, and even to my amateur eyes, it was clear that the Studio was flying. It was miles better than our two-year-old Mac Pro (which Becca uses for most of her work) at basically everything.

Becca was able to play 4K, 10-bit 4:2:2 footage from a Sony FX3 at full resolution in Adobe Premiere Pro at 4x speed with no proxies. It was lightning fast. On any other machine, she'd have had to be in half-resolution at most. There was also no lag between hitting the spacebar and stopping playback when playing footage at 2x or 4x speed, something she finds to be a big annoyance on the Mac Pro.

Connectivity

On the back of the Mac Studio, connectivity options include four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one 10-Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. On the front, there is an SD card slot, along with two USB-C ports for M1 Max configurations or two Thunderbolt 4 ports for M1 Ultra configurations. The computer supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Six Colors' Jason Snell:

But that may be the point: this is a computer designed to be used, not to be looked at as a piece of art. When you choose to stick ports on the front of a computer—hey everybody, Apple put ports on the front!!—you are choosing function over form. That's the story of the Mac Studio.

Apple hasn't skimped on the Mac Studio when it comes to what a certain portion of its customer base wants—connectivity. I used the SD card on the front of the Mac Studio twice on the very first day I had it connected. I also plugged a keyboard into that front USB port. (My test unit was an M1 Max model, so those front ports were USB-C; on models with the M1 Ultra chip, they’re full-fledged Thunderbolt 4.)

And then there's the full array of ports on the back: Four Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, HDMI, a headphone jack, and 10Gb Ethernet. While I didn't fill up all of those ports, I did transfer an array of cables and adapters from the back of my iMac Pro to the Mac Studio and didn't have to dig out a single adapter or find a USB hub to accommodate them.

Videos








Related Roundup: Mac Studio
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
14 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Thank God iJustine got one. I don't know what I'd do if I didn't get to hear her fawning over the latest Apple product before everyone else.....
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
8 minutes ago at 06:23 am

Thank God iJustine got one. I don't know what I'd do if I didn't get to hear her fawning over the latest Apple product before everyone else.....
I used to actually enjoy her spirit but she lost all credibility to me since she’s been pushing the NFT fraud so hard
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
5 minutes ago at 06:25 am

So the tall Mac mini is a reality after all. Interesting.
This is a tall Mac Mini in the same way that the 16" MBP is just a big MacBook Air.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
5 minutes ago at 06:26 am
Not gonna lie, the studio displays are so low on the picture that it’s hard to watch. Why the base stand is so far from the eyes level?



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
15 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Yup, faster than everything else. But, faster than anything you actually do or need. That is where we are at.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Duncan-UK Avatar
Duncan-UK
14 minutes ago at 06:17 am

So the tall Mac mini is a reality after all. Interesting.
????

Why would you ever have had any doubts - where have been for the last week?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 With Face ID Mask Unlock, New Emoji, Universal Control, and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:45 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 come a month after the launch of iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1. The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To...
Read Full Article213 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking on M1 Macs and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3, the third major update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October 2021. macOS Monterey 12.3 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 12.2, an update that addressed a Safari vulnerability. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article225 comments
iOS 15

Here's When You Can Download iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control

Monday March 14, 2022 7:28 am PDT by
As announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" media event on March 8, the public release of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS 12.3 is set to take place this week. Keep reading to learn when they are likely to become available to download in your time zone. Many users have been eagerly awaiting iOS 15.4, which adds several new features, such as an option to use Face ID while wearing a mask...
Read Full Article41 comments
universal control sidecar

PSA: Universal Control and Sidecar Can Be Used At the Same Time in macOS 12.3

Tuesday March 15, 2022 5:12 am PDT by
Before macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public, many beta testers who tried Universal Control were unable to get it working if they were already using an iPad in Sidecar mode, but it turns out that in the final release you can actually enable both Universal Control and Sidecar simultaneously on different devices, provided your setup allows for this. In the final version of...
Read Full Article62 comments
mac studio early arrival

Lucky Customer Receives Mac Studio Days Ahead of Schedule

Tuesday March 15, 2022 12:38 pm PDT by
The Mac Studio isn't set to launch until Friday, March 18, but a French Apple fan was able to secure his new machine today due to a store error. As relayed to Mac4Ever, an unnamed store gave the customer the Mac Studio early, and he has shared an initial photo of the new device. According to Mac4Ever, the customer, Simon, will be providing additional photos of the Mac Studio later today, but ...
Read Full Article200 comments
refurbished iphone 12

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models

Monday March 14, 2022 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models in the United States for the first time since the devices were released in late 2020. In the United States, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are available refurbished right now, with no iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max models to choose from at this time. A variety of colors and storage...
Read Full Article44 comments
iPhone 14 Pro 91mobiles

First Alleged CAD Renders of iPhone 14 Pro Show Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Replacing Notch

Wednesday March 16, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
India-based tech blog 91Mobiles posted a series of renders on Wednesday that it claims are based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, and the images offer an idea of how Apple's flagship device will look with hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display....
Read Full Article160 comments