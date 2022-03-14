Apple Releases tvOS 15.4 With Support for Captive WiFi Networks

Apple today released tvOS 15.4, the fourth major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.4 comes less than two months after the launch of tvOS 15.3.



tvOS 15.4 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.4 automatically.

Apple's tvOS updates are typically more minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes, but there are a couple changes in tvOS 15.4.

The update adds support for captive Wi-Fi networks, which means that an iPhone or iPad can be used to connect your ‌Apple TV‌ to networks that require additional sign-in steps, such as in hotel rooms.

tvOS 15.4 also introduces an "Up Next" queue directly to the video player to make it easier to get from show to show when you're watching television, plus it includes a new volume button that's accessible from the video player, plus "Tap to Navigate" has returned as an accessibility option and spatial audio controls have also been redesigned.