Hands-On With the New M1 iPad Air

by

Apple last week introduced an updated iPad Air with an M1 chip, and now the new tablet is available for purchase. We picked one up to see how it compares to the iPad Pro, which also has an ‌M1‌ chip, to give you an idea of which of Apple's iPads is right for you.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Design wise, the fifth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ looks just like the fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌, with the exception of the colors. You can get the new model in purple and a new shade of blue, along with pink, starlight, and space gray.

ipad air m1 1
There are no other visual updates, and the ‌iPad Air‌ features the same all-display design with 10.9-inch screen and Touch ID Power Button. Unlike the ‌iPad Pro‌, it does not have 120Hz ProMotion support, which is now one of the main differences between the Pro and Air iPad lines. If you're used to ProMotion, the lack of it on the ‌iPad Air‌ can be jarring, but if you've never had ProMotion, you won't know the difference.

ipad air m1 3
Though Apple didn't change the look of the ‌iPad Air‌, there are internal changes. Most notably, the ‌iPad Air‌ is using the same ‌M1‌ chip as the ‌iPad Pro‌, so in terms of performance, they're identical. You won't see any speed differences between the two lines until the ‌iPad Pro‌ gets an update with a faster chip, which is expected to happen later this year.

ipad air m1 4
Apple added a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera to bring the ‌iPad Air‌ in line with the ‌iPad Pro‌, and it supports Center Stage, the feature that keeps you in frame as you move about the room.

ipad air m1 5
The ‌iPad Air‌ has also been upgraded with 5G connectivity, but it is sub-6GHz 5G and it doesn't work with the fastest mmWave 5G networks. The ‌iPad Pro‌ does work with the faster 5G network, so that's worth keeping in mind.

ipad air m1 6
If you have the prior-generation ‌iPad Air‌ or the last two ‌iPad Pro‌ models, it's not going to be worth upgrading to this new fifth-generation ‌iPad Air‌, but if you're coming from anything else, it's worth choosing the ‌iPad Air‌ over the ‌iPad Pro‌ because it has almost the same feature set and it's $200 cheaper.

ipad air m1 2
You're only going to be missing out on the faster 5G mmWave connectivity, the ProMotion display, and Face ID, and if these are important to you, you should hold out for the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ before upgrading.

Did you pick up a new ‌iPad Air‌? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

nwcs Avatar
nwcs
26 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
Honestly, I had ProMotion on my old iPad Pro. Went to something else that doesn't have it. Not jarring and not missed, really. It's a minor nice to have for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 With Face ID Mask Unlock, New Emoji, Universal Control, and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:45 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 come a month after the launch of iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1. The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To...
Read Full Article214 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.3 With Universal Control, Spatial Audio Dynamic Head Tracking on M1 Macs and More

Monday March 14, 2022 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3, the third major update to the macOS Monterey operating system that launched in October 2021. macOS Monterey 12.3 comes more than a month after the launch of macOS 12.2, an update that addressed a Safari vulnerability. The ‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3‌‌ update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article232 comments
iPhone 14 Pro 91mobiles

First Alleged CAD Renders of iPhone 14 Pro Show Pill-Shaped and Circular Cutouts Replacing Notch

Wednesday March 16, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
India-based tech blog 91Mobiles posted a series of renders on Wednesday that it claims are based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, and the images offer an idea of how Apple's flagship device will look with hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display....
Read Full Article166 comments
universal control sidecar

PSA: Universal Control and Sidecar Can Be Used At the Same Time in macOS 12.3

Tuesday March 15, 2022 5:12 am PDT by
Before macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public, many beta testers who tried Universal Control were unable to get it working if they were already using an iPad in Sidecar mode, but it turns out that in the final release you can actually enable both Universal Control and Sidecar simultaneously on different devices, provided your setup allows for this. In the final version of...
Read Full Article63 comments
mac studio early arrival

Lucky Customer Receives Mac Studio Days Ahead of Schedule

Tuesday March 15, 2022 12:38 pm PDT by
The Mac Studio isn't set to launch until Friday, March 18, but a French Apple fan was able to secure his new machine today due to a store error. As relayed to Mac4Ever, an unnamed store gave the customer the Mac Studio early, and he has shared an initial photo of the new device. According to Mac4Ever, the customer, Simon, will be providing additional photos of the Mac Studio later today, but ...
Read Full Article201 comments