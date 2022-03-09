Third-Generation iPhone SE Features Increased 4GB of RAM
Apple this week unveiled a third-generation iPhone SE, with key new features being an A15 chip, 5G support, longer battery life, camera enhancements, and more durable glass. While not advertised by Apple, the new iPhone SE also features more RAM.
With assistance from developer Moritz Sternemann, MacRumors has confirmed that the third-generation iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM, compared to 3GB in the previous model. This information is sourced from strings within the Xcode 13.3 Release Candidate that Apple released following its "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday.
The same type of Xcode strings have accurately revealed the amount of RAM in several generations of iPhones and iPads. For example, the strings revealed that the sixth-generation iPad mini also has an increased 4GB of RAM.
Photo and video editing apps can benefit from access to more RAM, as they are able to keep more layers stored in memory. Additional RAM can also allow more apps and pages loaded in Safari to remain active in the background.
The new iPhone SE will be available to pre-order starting at 5 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 11 in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, and more than 30 other countries and regions. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, March 18.
Popular Stories
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch.
Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event.
As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera.
We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8.
Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced. The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the Mac mini, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall...
Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow.
Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio,"...
Top Rated Comments