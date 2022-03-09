Studio Display Supports 5th-Gen iPad Air, But Not the 4th-Gen or the iPad Mini 6

by

According to Apple, the new 27-inch Studio Display supports a range of Macs going back to 2016 MacBook Pro models, but its compatibility with iPads is notably limited to the 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ (third-generation and later), and the new fifth-generation iPad Air.

studio display
This limitation has left some Apple users wondering why other iPad models with USB-C like the fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ and latest iPad mini aren't compatible with the Studio Display. Basically, it comes down to data throughput.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ models supported by the Studio Display feature USB-C with 10Gbps throughput (also known as USB 2.1 Gen 2), whereas the fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ 6 include a USB 3.1 Gen 1 5Gbps USB-C connection. This connectivity standard supports a single external display with up to 4K resolution at 30Hz.

By contrast, the new ‌iPad Air‌ uses a USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector, which doubles its data throughput compared to the model it replaces, matching the USB 2.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) of the compatible ‌iPad Pro‌ models. Hence these devices are able to support the Studio Display's 5K output at 60Hz.

It's unclear at present whether connecting an unsupported USB-C ‌iPad‌ would output a degraded picture or simply nothing at all, but suffice to say, customers should heed Apple's compatibility list if they want to ensure a fully functional experience with the new display.


Customers can order the Studio Display starting now through Apple's online store, with availability starting March 18, although delivery dates for both the new Mac Studio and its accompanying Studio Display have begun to slip well into April.

In the U.S., the Studio Display is priced at $1,599 with a tilt-adjustable stand and at $1,999 with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand. The monitor can also be configured with nano-texture glass and/or a VESA mount adapter.

Top Rated Comments

fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
26 minutes ago at 03:30 am
Bummer, but honestly, who really wants to use an external display with an iPad? No matter the model you have, and except very few apps, you’ll be stuck with 4:3 mirroring. Nobody wants that on a 5K monitor
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

march 2022 event coverage

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and More

Tuesday March 8, 2022 9:01 am PST by
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Read Full Article1455 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Four Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now – New Models Are Imminent

Saturday March 5, 2022 7:00 am PST by
New Apple products are expected to be announced at the company's "Peek Performance" event on March 8, so prospective customers should now hold off on buying at least four currently-available Apple devices until updated models launch. Based on reports from reliable sources over the past two years, Apple is expected to announce replacements for at least four of its current devices with new...
Read Full Article
m2 feature purple

Evidence of M2 Apple Silicon Chip Spotted Ahead of Apple Event on Tuesday

Sunday March 6, 2022 6:39 am PST by
Evidence that Apple is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip, expected to debut first in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, has been spotted by a developer ahead of Tuesday's "Peek performance" Apple event. As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a "developer source" has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Monday March 7, 2022 11:25 am PST by
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera. We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Read Full Article115 comments
studio display renders

Cheaper 27-Inch 'Studio Display' Reportedly Coming at Tomorrow's Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited consumer-level display, reportedly set to be called the "Studio Display," will launch tomorrow during Apple's "Peek Performance" event, according to a new rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani. In a video showcasing renders alleged to be the upcoming "Mac Studio," Miani also shares renders of the "Studio Display." According to the YouTuber who has an unverified track record...
Read Full Article269 comments
Peek Performance Feature

Top Stories: 'Peek Performance' Apple Event Preview

Saturday March 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's finally time! After several months of quiet, Apple is ready to ramp things up again with its first event of 2022, scheduled for Tuesday, March 8. Unsurprisingly, our top stories for this week are centered around the event, and they include the announcement itself, our overviews of what we should and shouldn't expect to see at the event, and even some last-minute rumors, so read on for...
Read Full Article15 comments
mac studio renders Large

Alleged 'Mac Studio' Renders Surface Ahead of Tomorrow's 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Monday March 7, 2022 7:07 am PST by
Renders alleged to be the "Mac Studio," described as a hybrid between a Mac Pro and Mac mini, have surfaced online just a day before Apple holds its "Peek Performance" event, where at least one new Mac is expected to be announced. The renders were shared by YouTuber Luke Miani, and shows a design similar to the Mac mini, with a very similar footprint but approximately four-inches tall...
Read Full Article324 comments
studio display and mac studio

Gurman: 'Mac Studio' Mac Mini/Mac Pro Hybrid and New Display With A-Series Chip Are 'Ready to Go'

Monday March 7, 2022 3:07 pm PST by
Apple could unveil a new "Mac Studio" machine and a new display that runs iOS at the March 8 event, according to a last minute confirmation from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman says that the Mac Studio and a "new monitor running iOS are "ready to go" and will likely be debuting tomorrow. Earlier today, YouTuber Luke Miani shared renders of what he claims is the "Mac Studio,"...
Read Full Article341 comments