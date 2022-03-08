Delivery Estimates for Mac Studio and Studio Display Slip to April
Apple's event has just wrapped up! Check out our recap of everything Apple announced
.
Just hours after becoming available for purchase, delivery dates for both the new Mac Studio and its accompanying Studio Display have begun to slip well into April.
The higher-end M1 Ultra Mac Studio now lists delivery estimates of April 13 to April 20, and that delivery timing is likely to get pushed back even further as more people place orders.
Interestingly, upgrading to the 64-GPU version of the M1 Ultra drops the shipping estimate down to the end of March, but that is a $1,000 add-on. Other customized versions also change the delivery date slightly.
The M1 Max Mac Studio still delivers between March 23 and March 30, but even that has slipped from the initial March 18 delivery estimate.
As for the Studio Display, the base model with standard glass and standard stand is still delivering by March 23, but delivery estimates for versions with nano-texture glass and the tilt and height-adjustable stand have slipped into mid-April.
For both products, it is no longer possible to get release date delivery, but Apple could have some in-store stock available for people to purchase. The Mac Studio and Studio Display are both set to launch on Friday, March 18.
