Delivery Estimates for Mac Studio and Studio Display Slip to April

by
Apple's event has just wrapped up!

Just hours after becoming available for purchase, delivery dates for both the new Mac Studio and its accompanying Studio Display have begun to slip well into April.

The higher-end M1 Ultra Mac Studio now lists delivery estimates of April 13 to April 20, and that delivery timing is likely to get pushed back even further as more people place orders.

Interestingly, upgrading to the 64-GPU version of the ‌M1‌ Ultra drops the shipping estimate down to the end of March, but that is a $1,000 add-on. Other customized versions also change the delivery date slightly.

The M1 Max Mac Studio still delivers between March 23 and March 30, but even that has slipped from the initial March 18 delivery estimate.

As for the Studio Display, the base model with standard glass and standard stand is still delivering by March 23, but delivery estimates for versions with nano-texture glass and the tilt and height-adjustable stand have slipped into mid-April.

For both products, it is no longer possible to get release date delivery, but Apple could have some in-store stock available for people to purchase. The Mac Studio and Studio Display are both set to launch on Friday, March 18.

Top Rated Comments

Nicky G Avatar
Nicky G
22 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
I think every true Mac geek covets this new bit of kit. Honestly $10K for two displays and a pretty maxed-out Ultra Studio is not too shabby, for what you're getting.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TimothyL Avatar
TimothyL
33 minutes ago at 03:28 pm
Remind me, does Apple wait to charge you until it ships?
It always has for me
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
filmgirl Avatar
filmgirl
25 minutes ago at 03:36 pm
I ordered within 5 minutes of the event ending for the monitor and got a second week of April ship date (VESA), so I think all of the non-standard configurations were probably always set for April.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
1 hour ago at 02:56 pm
Looks like the tilt- and height-adjustable stand is the most popular option based on delivery dates. Makes sense.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrefillipe Avatar
andrefillipe
55 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
Delivery Estimates for 27” iMac with M2 (and 32gb of RAM) Slip to Fall 2022 or March 2023;

Same for Mac mini.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

