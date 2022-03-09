Apple's $1599 Standard Studio Display Does Not Come With a Polishing Cloth

Apple's brand new standard Studio Display does not come with a polishing cloth included in the box, unlike the Pro Display XDR which offers a cloth in both the standard and nano-textured models.



On its website, Apple says that only the nano texture Studio Display will come with a polishing cloth in the box, alongside the display itself and a one-meter Thunderbolt cable.



Apple's highest-end Pro Display XDR, regardless of configuration, does offer users a cloth in the box. Customers who purchase the standard Studio Display which starts at $1,599, will need to purchase Apple's $19 polishing cloth or look elsewhere for their display cleaning needs.