Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, and More Expected

by

Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model.

march 2022 event coverage
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

As usual, Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event.

Live Updates - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...




Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
39 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Our first Apple event of 2022 is finally here. I can’t wait to see what Apple has been working on. Hoping Apple will be able to amaze us. Some magic needs to happen today.

Who's ready to play Apple event bingo?


Attachment Image
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacNerd01 Avatar
MacNerd01
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
If you’d like to play @TheYayAreaLiving ?’s bingo, I put in a… online bingo thing.

https://bingobaker.com/#55634de9d18628c3

Have fun!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Djdcyphr Avatar
Djdcyphr
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Apple needs to announce partnership with Gamestop... Nothing else matters
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
39 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I super excited. Apple's production values on these events are fantastic!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
33 minutes ago at 09:13 am
The rise and fall of the M2 rumour. See you again in June, or more likely this fall.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
decimortis Avatar
decimortis
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
PowerBook G5. Come on, baby!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
