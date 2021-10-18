Online Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of 'Unleashed' Apple Event

Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the "Unleashed" event taking place later today, where brand new MacBook Pros are expected to be announced.



The new MacBook Pros will be the first major redesign to the most high-end MacBooks in years. Featuring the next-generation Apple silicon, a brand new design, additional I/O, and a mini-LED display, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected to be high in demand, with equally high expectations from customers.

Alongside the new MacBook Pros, Apple may also announce the third-generation AirPods, rumored to feature a new and updated design, improved sound quality, and make use of new features in iOS 15, such as Conversation Boost. Less likely, Apple could announce a larger Apple silicon iMac and possibly even an updated high-end Mac mini.

MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, including a live blog on our website and tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter. For a full rundown of everything we expect to see, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide.