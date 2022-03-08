Apple Store Down Ahead of 'Peek Performance' Apple Event

Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of its "Peek Performance" virtual event taking place later today, where a handful of new products are expected to be announced.



Apple is expected to announce the next-generation version of the iPhone SE, a revamped iPad Air, and at least one Mac with an Apple silicon chip, which could be the rumored "Mac Studio" machine. Apple is also said to be unveiling a new standalone display, which could be called "Studio Display."

There could also be some news on Apple's service's front, as well as dates for the public release of iOS and iPadOS 15.4, alongside macOS Monterey 12.3, which enables Universal Control.

The event tagline, "Peek performance," has also prompted suggestions that Apple may offer a peek at a future product, but that remains purely speculative.

MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, including a live blog on our website and tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter. For a full rundown of everything we expect to see, be sure to check out our guide.