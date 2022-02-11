Deals: Apple's Magic Keyboard on Sale for $49.99 (50% Off)
Target today has Apple's 2021 Magic Keyboard for half off, priced at $49.99, down from $99.99. The accessory has an estimated delivery window of February 16-18 as of writing, and can't be picked up in store.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Magic Keyboard is compatible with Apple devices including Mac (macOS 11.3 or later), iPad (iPadOS 14.5 or later), and iPhone and iPod touch (iOS 14.5 or later). It includes a USB-C to lightning cable to pair and charge the keyboard to a Mac's USB-C port.
As a note, this is not the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID support. That model is currently priced at $142.99 on Amazon, down from $149.00. We haven't yet tracked any steeper discounts on this version of the Magic Keyboard.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Can't see much use for these small ones other than having it as an emergency back-up.
Still have the smaller one from my old iMac. Works good for iPhone and iPad.