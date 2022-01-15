New iPad Air Rumored to Launch This Spring With A15 Chip, 5G, Center Stage Camera, and More

Apple is planning to release a fifth-generation iPad Air with similar features as the sixth-generation iPad mini, including an A15 Bionic chip, 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.



Citing reliables sources in China, the report claims that the new iPad Air could be announced alongside the third-generation iPhone SE in spring 2022.

The new iPad Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera, the report adds. Released in October 2020, the current iPad Air features a 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, a Touch ID power button, and a USB-C port, with color options including Space Gray, Silver, Green, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.

Apple's first product event of the year will likely take place in March or April as usual, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, so it's possible that the new iPad Air and iPhone SE models could be announced at that event.

Mac Otakara accurately reported that the fourth-generation iPad Air would be equipped with a USB-C port, and that the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be 0.5mm thicker to accommodate for a mini-LED display. On the other hand, the website has made some inaccurate claims, including that new AirPods Pro would launch in April 2021.