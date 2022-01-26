Deals: Get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $539 ($60 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's 2020 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $539.00, from $599.00. This sale is available in Green and Sky Blue, but Green has the faster shipping options with delivery as soon as this Friday for United States residences.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Besides the same deal appearing earlier in January, we haven't seen many discounts on the iPad Air line since around August and September 2021. Compared to previous sales, today's offer is a second-best price and so far the best deal we've tracked in 2022.

There are a few other noteworthy iPad deals happening on Amazon this week. You can get the 10.2-inch iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00, down from $479.00. The iPad mini 6 (64GB cellular) is on sale for $629.00, down from $649.00. Both of these sales are lowest-ever prices.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.