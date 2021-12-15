Apple Fitness+ Turns One Year Old

Apple Fitness+, Apple's paid fitness subscription service, officially turned one year old this week. The service was announced in September 2020 and launched on December 14, 2020.



Fitness+ was initially only available to customers in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, but last month Apple expanded the service to many more countries. Apple Fitness+ is centered around the Apple Watch, which tracks critical metrics during workouts and displays them alongside the workout on the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. New workouts are added every week.



There are currently 11 categories, including meditation, HIT (High-Intensity Training), yoga, core, strength, pilates, dance, cycling, treadmill, rowing, and mindful Cooldown. Each category includes its own set of trainers, with some types requiring equipment, such as dumbells, while others require no equipment at all. Depending on the category, workouts can be as short as 5 minutes long, with other ones being up to 45 minutes.

In October, Apple added new capabilities to Fitness+, including allowing friends and family to work out together using SharePlay. Since its launch, Apple has also introduced "Time to Walk," a new offering of Fitness+ which features audio stories from influential people that Apple Watch users can listen to with AirPods or other wireless headphones while walking.



In celebration of the service's one-year birthday, Fitness+ is offering a "Best of 2021" section within the Fitness app. Fitness+ is also celebrating the milestone on its Instagram. "Thank you for an incredible year. Here's to all that we've accomplished, and how far we've come together. Ready for Year 2? Let's Go!," the post reads.