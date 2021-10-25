Apple Fitness+ Users Can Now Work Out With Friends and Family Using SharePlay

by

SharePlay, a new feature that's been introduced in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1, is compatible with Apple Fitness+ and adds a fun new feature to Apple's fitness service - working out with friends.

apple fitness plus shareplay
Using SharePlay, Apple Fitness+ users can work out with friends and family members over FaceTime. Apple says that this is a good way to help people "stay motivated and accountable on their fitness journey."

"We created Fitness+ so everyone would have a place they feel inspired and motivated, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We are so excited to be available to millions more people as we bring Fitness+ to 15 new countries next week, and can't wait for them to meet our welcoming trainer team," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies. "We also think our users are going to love working out or meditating together with SharePlay. It's a really fun way to connect with friends and family, even trade some words of encouragement or friendly smack talk, while also making progress toward closing their rings."

Group workouts or meditations can feature up to 32 people over ‌FaceTime‌ on the iPhone or iPad, and the chosen Fitness+ workout will be in sync for all participants.

To use the feature, Fitness+ users can start a ‌FaceTime‌ call with their friends or family members and then navigate to the Fitness+ app to start a workout. SharePlay works with the Apple TV, so users can watch the workout on the bigger screen while staying connected with friends on a ‌FaceTime‌ call on the ‌iPhone‌ or the ‌iPad‌.

Users who participate in a group workout over SharePlay will see their metrics and progress toward closing their own Activity rings while also seeing and hearing friends. When someone moves ahead on the Burn Bar or closes their Activity rings, all participants are notified and can celebrate together.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the United States at the current time, but Apple plans to release it in 15 additional countries on November 3. Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and it is included in the Apple One Premier plan for $29.95 per month.

New Apple Watch owners can get a free three month trial of Apple Fitness+, and starting on November 1, UnitedHealthcare members in nearly all states will be able to get a free 12-month Apple Fitness+ subscription.

Tag: Apple Fitness Plus Guide

