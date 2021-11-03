Apple Fitness+ Starts Rolling Out in 15 Additional Countries

Apple Fitness+, Apple's subscription-based fitness service, is now rolling out in 15 new countries, including Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.



Priced at $9.99 per month, or available as part of the Apple One Premier bundle that has also expanded to new countries, Fitness+ offers users a catalog of workouts, all powered by the Apple Watch Series 3 or later. Fitness+ launched in December of last year in only the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Every week, Fitness+ gains new workouts and videos, meaning the catalog of workouts and styles to choose from is constantly growing. Fitness+ also includes Time to Walk, Guided Meditations, and more. With the launch of iOS and iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1, Fitness+ can also be used with SharePlay, letting friends and family workout together over FaceTime.