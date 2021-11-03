Apple Fitness+ Starts Rolling Out in 15 Additional Countries
Apple Fitness+, Apple's subscription-based fitness service, is now rolling out in 15 new countries, including Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.
Priced at $9.99 per month, or available as part of the Apple One Premier bundle that has also expanded to new countries, Fitness+ offers users a catalog of workouts, all powered by the Apple Watch Series 3 or later. Fitness+ launched in December of last year in only the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.
Every week, Fitness+ gains new workouts and videos, meaning the catalog of workouts and styles to choose from is constantly growing. Fitness+ also includes Time to Walk, Guided Meditations, and more. With the launch of iOS and iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1, Fitness+ can also be used with SharePlay, letting friends and family workout together over FaceTime.
Top Rated Comments
In Belgium they could sell it easily in the southern and Brussels zone, as they have it covered in French (from France), but as no interest of covering Dutch as a language in Safari translations, nor Siri apple music requests no Fitness, then Belgium is grounded.
Same in The Netherlands, and scandinavia. Apple doesnt find these markets big enough :(
Fitness could work easily in the netherlands as everyone talks English, just invest in subtitles in Dutch, like apple tv + offers! For one thing they have money, for other thing not!
Even homepod in siri could be sold in EN, I have homepods here and I use them in ES. They assume everyone needs the products to work in the language of the place where they sell it.
anyway, this topic makes me super angry. I would paid for Apple One tier with Fitness and 2 TB.