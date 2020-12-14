Guides

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

by

Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below.

apple fitness plus cnet

CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+

As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance, running, walking, cycling, rowing, and more, with new content delivered each week from a team of trainers hired by Apple. Fitness+ integrates personal metrics such as heart rate from the Apple Watch to motivate users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout.

Priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, Fitness+ requires iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3, coming later today. The service will be available through a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone, while iPad users will be able to get the Fitness app from the App Store. On the Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users install tvOS 14.3. The service requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana notes that Apple Watch integration helps set Fitness+ apart from competitors, as does its "beginner-friendly" approach that provides users with both standard and beginner variants of exercises:

Under normal circumstances, I would have been too intimidated to even go near a rower at the gym. But Fitness Plus makes it easier to step out of your comfort zone with an entire beginners section with short, easy workouts along with a "getting started" video that teaches you how to use the equipment.

Hand Orellana believes that Fitness+ is a "no-brainer" for Apple Watch users, although she said it is not the best option for very experienced exercisers looking for personalized feedback on form, as the service seems to be targeted at a broader audience:

Fitness Plus is a no-brainer if you already own an Apple Watch, or are considering getting one, as you get a free three-month trial. It's also included as part of the $30 a month Premier Apple One subscription bundle. But with so many fitness apps out there, it's probably not reason enough to buy an Apple Watch.

It's also not the best option if you're a pro in any of the workout categories, or you're really looking to hone your skills, as it seems to be geared for a broader audience and it can't offer personalized feedback on form.

The Wall Street Journal's Nicole Nguyen believes that Fitness+ is a "great value," but she found it doesn't quite stack up to Peloton's workout service. One advantage to Fitness+ is that workout videos can be downloaded and played offline:

Overall, Fitness+ feels like a Peloton Digital Lite (which doesn't otherwise exist). Apple's app and Peloton Digital have high production value, motivating music playlists and charismatic trainers. But Fitness+ doesn't have as many workout types, and the library of workouts isn't as large. It also lacks Peloton's live and social features. The Apple app does have one edge over Peloton's: You can download classes and play them offline. While you can preload Peloton content for more stable playback, the workouts require an active internet connection to play.

Fast Company's Mark Sullivan believes that most Fitness+ workouts are best viewed on a TV, rather than on an iPad or iPhone:

For most workout types, Fitness+ is probably best when displayed on a big TV in front of you. The iPad works fine for some workouts—like yoga or strength training—but the iPhone is just too small.

Apple Fitness+ will be available later today in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Apple is offering a one-month free trial to all users, and an extended three-month trial to customers who purchased a new Apple Watch Series 3 or newer after September 15, 2020.

Top Rated Comments

Hammerd Avatar
Hammerd
49 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Let me be fat
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
verniesgarden Avatar
verniesgarden
48 minutes ago at 06:58 am
it needs multi-user/group mode
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
greytmom Avatar
greytmom
28 minutes ago at 07:17 am


I already cancelled it. It’s not worth $10/mo.

Plus the moves are too hard and all the beautiful people make me feel like a loser.

How have you ordered it and canceled already when it isn’t available yet?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
48 minutes ago at 06:58 am
I hope it offers some SLOW introduction. I tried many of those subscriptions as trials in the past and every time I felt like it requires a professional dance degree to keep up with the steps ? the last one I tried was boxing and I was like ???? I am not applying for Step Up 6! I also don’t want to do it wrong and hurt my body in the long run without a proper instructor telling me what I am doing wrong
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jack Neill Avatar
Jack Neill
39 minutes ago at 07:07 am
I just want 14.3/11.1
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonproject Avatar
jonproject
28 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Connect with our bluetooth equipment please. If the Peloton app can connect to my Schwinn IC4 to display cadence and account for it accordingly, so should this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone12 Steven Jobs2

Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Thursday December 10, 2020 3:46 am PST by
Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an iPhone 4. The "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and...
Read Full Article159 comments
Top Stories 39 Feature

Top Stories: AirPods Max Announced, Apple Fitness+ Launch, Future Apple Silicon Chips

Saturday December 12, 2020 6:00 am PST by
The Apple product launches just keep on coming, with Apple this week introducing AirPods Max, the premium over-ear headphones that were rumored over the past few months under the "AirPods Studio" name. We also learned this week that Apple's Fitness+ subscription service will be launching on Monday, December 14 alongside the release of iOS 14.3 and related operating system updates, while we ...
Read Full Article4 comments
jonyiveinterview

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Saturday December 12, 2020 7:27 pm PST by
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media. Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO...
Read Full Article181 comments
iphone 12 pro video colors

Kuo: iPhone 13 Models Won't Face Mass Production Delays Like iPhone 12 Lineup

Saturday December 12, 2020 8:18 am PST by
While the iPhone 12 lineup launched later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today forecasted that mass production of so-called iPhone 13 models with a new A15 chip will revert back to Apple's usual timeframe. In a typical year, Apple begins mass production of iPhones in the early summer, but reports indicated that mass production of iPhone 12 models did not begin...
Read Full Article77 comments
magsafe duo iphone apple watch

Apple Confirms 29W Power Adapter Incompatible With MagSafe Duo Charger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:06 pm PST by
Apple today shared a new support document explaining how to use the new MagSafe Duo Charger with iPhone 12 models and the Apple Watch, clarifying some details about the accessory following its release earlier this month. Notably, the support document confirms that Apple's older 29W USB-C power adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo, presumably because that adapter does not support...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

Sunday December 13, 2020 5:42 am PST by
Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro. The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+...
Read Full Article154 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Wednesday December 9, 2020 7:08 am PST by
Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment. Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing"...
Read Full Article146 comments
airpods max hands on

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Thursday December 10, 2020 6:27 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and first impressions and unboxing videos have now surfaced from various media outlets and YouTube channels. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max launch December 15. A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep...
Read Full Article468 comments
microsoft surface book x

Microsoft Brings x64 Emulation to Windows on Arm PCs

Friday December 11, 2020 11:43 am PST by
Microsoft today announced the first preview of x64 emulation for Arm PCs, with the feature now available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. That means Windows users who have Arm PCs like the Surface Pro X can now install apps that have not been ported to Arm64. When we first launched Windows 10 on ARM in late 2017, the long tail of apps customers needed were dominated by 32-bit-only x86...
Read Full Article227 comments