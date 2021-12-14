Adobe Adds New Smudge and Sponge Tools to Photoshop for iPad
Adobe today updated its Photoshop for iPad app, introducing two tools that were previously unavailable to bring the iPad version of the app more in line with Photoshop for desktop.
With the new Smudge tool, Photoshop for iPad users can blend colors in their images, and with the Sponge tool, different areas of an image can be saturated or desaturated.
According to Adobe, the Smudge tool is able to mimic the effect of a finger running through wet paint, and it can also be used to smudge lines and blend two or more colors together. The Smudge tool can be accessed from the Adjustment tool options.
The Sponge tool can be used to enhance the vibrancy of colors in specific areas of an image, or mute the colors. As with the Smudge tool, the Sponge tool is available by tapping on the Adjustment tools icon.
Today's update also introduces options for adjusting the white balance for Camera Raw images and there are now labels for the tool icons that can be seen when you over over them.
Both tools work well with either a finger or an Apple Pencil, with Adobe recommending an Apple Pencil for the best results.
Photoshop for iPad is available through Adobe's Creative Cloud plans, which are priced starting at $9.99 for the Photography plan. The Photography plan includes Lightroom for desktop and mobile, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop on desktop and iPad, and 20GB of cloud storage. A Photoshop-only subscription is also available for $20.99 per month, and that plan includes 100GB storage.
Top Rated Comments
On another note I’m starting to like Photoshop on the iPad. It’s becoming a decent tool.
The only issue I have with the whole ecosystem (certainly ipad wise and the new ‘model’) is that you’re forced to use the cloud. I don’t mind the cloud, but ingesting a shoot with 2500 raws is just not feasible at the moment. There should still be lightroom classic type options of working from a drive.
The sub doesn’t bother me. It’s far cheaper (at least a more manageable ongoing expense) than huge thousand quid update every few years.