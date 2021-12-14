Apple Employees Have Donated $725 Million to Various Causes Over the Last 10 Years

Over the course of the last 10 years, the Apple Employee Giving donation program has raised more than $725 million for various organizations, Apple said today.



With the Employee Giving program, Apple workers can volunteer their time or donate money to a cause, and Apple matches the donation. Apple provides a $10 donation for every hour an employee volunteers and matches monetary donations dollar for dollar.

The Employee Giving program is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the $725 million that's been raised has been provided to 39,000 organizations around the world. Over 68,000 employees have logged close to two million volunteer hours since 2011, and more than $120 million was raised in 2021 alone.

In addition to the Employee Giving program, Apple has a Community Investment team that provides donations to nonprofit organizations worldwide, and the company donates through the Strengthen Local Communities grant program. Apple also regularly provides donations to communities impacted by natural disasters.