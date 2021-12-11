Apple Donating to Relief Efforts Following Tornadoes in Several U.S. States

Apple will be donating to support relief efforts on the ground following tornadoes and other severe weather across parts of the central and southern United States, according to a tweet shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook on Saturday.



Cook did not reveal the exact amount that Apple will be donating, but the company routinely supports relief efforts following natural disasters.

At least 30 tornadoes were reported between late Friday and early Saturday across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, resulting in deaths and widespread property damage, according to CNN.