Black Friday: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to $159 on Amazon

Amazon is now matching Walmart's price on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe, available for $159.00, down from $249.00. These are shipped and sold directly from Amazon, and in stock now.

Stock may begin dwindling soon, however, due to this sale being one of the best all-around deals on Apple products happening this week. We aren't expecting to see any better discounts on the all-new AirPods Pro on Friday, so if you want a pair, buy them now.

